ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WKTV

Shooting on Oneida Street leaves one injured

UTICA, N.Y. -- Around 9:45 Wednesday night, calls came in for a shooting on the 1300 block of Oneida Street. Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that there is one male victim. They do not know the extent of his injuries and no one is in custody yet. NEWSChannel 2 is staying...
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Plow ends up in the ditch in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, NY (WKTV) - Friday morning as the heavier round of snow started to fall, a plow truck slid off Walker Road in Deerfield and into a ditch. This happened before 10 a.m. The roads are clearly so slippery that even plow trucks are having trouble.
DEERFIELD, NY
WIBX 950

One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica

Update: Utica Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Tirus Freeman of Utica. An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Chief: Fire at Utica home appears to have started in walls

UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters were called to a house on Laurel Place in Utica Tuesday morning after smoke was reportedly coming from the first floor. The crews arrived around 7 a.m. to find a frozen fire hydrant, which was reported to the Mohawk Valley Water Authority. Fire Chief Scott...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Four-unit apartment fire in Ilion declared accidental

ILION, N.Y. -- State Fire Investigators have ruled an Ilion fire accidental. Flames first broke out on the four-unit apartment building on East Clark Street back on Nov. 21. From there the fire spread to a single-family home next door. 13 people were displaced due to the fire and unfortunately,...
ILION, NY
WKTV

Fire destroys DPW building in Camden; most equipment lost

CAMDEN, N.Y. – A fire broke out at the Camden Department of Public Works building on 3rd Street Tuesday morning. The building was quickly engulfed by flames and black smoke could be seen for miles. Several departments were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m., including Camden, Florence,...
CAMDEN, NY
WKTV

Man dies following Utica shooting

A man who was shot multiple times in Utica early Thursday morning died from his injuries. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. 20-year-old dies from injuries following shooting on Armory Drive. Utica police are investigating a homicide after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica

UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

23 new firefighters graduate from Utica Fire Academy

UTICA, N.Y. – After 14 weeks of intensive training, 23 recruits graduated from the Utica Fire Academy on Thursday. The new firefighters will be disbursed throughout 14 different fire districts. Below is the list of graduates and their new departments:. Amsterdam Fire Department. Cassidy Schaeffer. Ryan Stone. Cedarville Fire...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
MANLIUS, NY
WKTV

Utica man dies in head-on crash on Route 5 in Schuyler

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 32-year-old man from Utica died following a head-on crash in the town of Schuyler Tuesday evening. New York State Police say Viktor Lunhu was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 5 just before 7 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an Audi A5, driven by 19-year-old Jaeden Beam of Little Falls.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

19-year-old allegedly attacks victim at consignment shop in Unadilla

UNADILLA, N.Y. -- New York State Police arrested Jeffrey M. Bullis, 19, of Unadilla following an alleged physical altercation. Troopers arrived at the House of Consignment on Main Street in the village of Unadilla and after an investigation determined Bullis had violated an existing order of protection by entering the business and had allegedly shoved the victim, causing them to strike a window and door frame. According to Troopers, a third person intervened, attempted to separate Bullis from the victim and held down Bullis until troopers arrived.
UNADILLA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City

Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
NEW HARTFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy