Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
15 displaced following small fire at Meadows Senior Living in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Residents were evacuated from one of the buildings at Meadows Senior Living in New Hartford early Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the bathroom inside one of the apartments. According to the New Hartford Fire Department, a smoke detector triggered the fire...
5 displaced after kitchen fire on Syracuse’s North Side, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Five people were displaced Tuesday after a fire broke out in a North Side home’s kitchen in Syracuse, firefighters said. Firefighters were called around 2:39 p.m. to the two-family house in the 400 block of 2nd North Street. Black smoke was coming from a second floor window, said Lt. John Suits, a spokesman for the Syracuse Fire Department.
WKTV
Shooting on Oneida Street leaves one injured
UTICA, N.Y. -- Around 9:45 Wednesday night, calls came in for a shooting on the 1300 block of Oneida Street. Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that there is one male victim. They do not know the extent of his injuries and no one is in custody yet. NEWSChannel 2 is staying...
Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
WKTV
Plow ends up in the ditch in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, NY (WKTV) - Friday morning as the heavier round of snow started to fall, a plow truck slid off Walker Road in Deerfield and into a ditch. This happened before 10 a.m. The roads are clearly so slippery that even plow trucks are having trouble.
One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica
Update: Utica Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Tirus Freeman of Utica. An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WKTV
Chief: Fire at Utica home appears to have started in walls
UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters were called to a house on Laurel Place in Utica Tuesday morning after smoke was reportedly coming from the first floor. The crews arrived around 7 a.m. to find a frozen fire hydrant, which was reported to the Mohawk Valley Water Authority. Fire Chief Scott...
WKTV
Four-unit apartment fire in Ilion declared accidental
ILION, N.Y. -- State Fire Investigators have ruled an Ilion fire accidental. Flames first broke out on the four-unit apartment building on East Clark Street back on Nov. 21. From there the fire spread to a single-family home next door. 13 people were displaced due to the fire and unfortunately,...
WKTV
Fire destroys DPW building in Camden; most equipment lost
CAMDEN, N.Y. – A fire broke out at the Camden Department of Public Works building on 3rd Street Tuesday morning. The building was quickly engulfed by flames and black smoke could be seen for miles. Several departments were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m., including Camden, Florence,...
WKTV
Man dies following Utica shooting
A man who was shot multiple times in Utica early Thursday morning died from his injuries. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. 20-year-old dies from injuries following shooting on Armory Drive. Utica police are investigating a homicide after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth...
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica
UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
WKTV
23 new firefighters graduate from Utica Fire Academy
UTICA, N.Y. – After 14 weeks of intensive training, 23 recruits graduated from the Utica Fire Academy on Thursday. The new firefighters will be disbursed throughout 14 different fire districts. Below is the list of graduates and their new departments:. Amsterdam Fire Department. Cassidy Schaeffer. Ryan Stone. Cedarville Fire...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
WKTV
Utica man dies in head-on crash on Route 5 in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 32-year-old man from Utica died following a head-on crash in the town of Schuyler Tuesday evening. New York State Police say Viktor Lunhu was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 5 just before 7 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an Audi A5, driven by 19-year-old Jaeden Beam of Little Falls.
WKTV
19-year-old allegedly attacks victim at consignment shop in Unadilla
UNADILLA, N.Y. -- New York State Police arrested Jeffrey M. Bullis, 19, of Unadilla following an alleged physical altercation. Troopers arrived at the House of Consignment on Main Street in the village of Unadilla and after an investigation determined Bullis had violated an existing order of protection by entering the business and had allegedly shoved the victim, causing them to strike a window and door frame. According to Troopers, a third person intervened, attempted to separate Bullis from the victim and held down Bullis until troopers arrived.
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City
Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
informnny.com
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down road in Skaneateles for over 5 hours
Update 11:36 a.m.; East lake road reopened around five and a half hours after a tractor-trailer rolled over Tuesday morning. Skaneateles, N.Y. -- A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down a road in Skaneateles for five hours, State Police said. Around 5:45 a.m., a crash was reported on...
Comments / 1