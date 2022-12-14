Read full article on original website
20-month-old sheepdog named Casper fights off and kills 8 coyotes that attacked his flock, farmer says
A Georgia sheepdog is recovering at home after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owner's flock of sheep, farmer John Wierwiller said. Casper, a 20-month-old Great Pyrenees from Decatur, fought off a pack of coyotes who were threatening John Wierwiller's sheep farm, he said. The fight lasted longer than half an hour, left eight coyotes dead and bloodied Casper, with skin and part of his tail torn off, Wierwiller told Atlanta's WAGA-TV.
Eerie new details emerge after missing woman’s chilling 911 call about someone ‘chasing her’ as workers find body
THE body of a missing woman has been identified four years after she made a chilling 911 call before she vanished. Lauren Thompson was last seen in Texas on January 10, 2019, when she made a disturbing call to 911 claiming she was in a wooded area and believed someone was chasing her.
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
Video of bucks brawling on side of Colorado highway highlights dangers of rut season
“Definitely the time of year to be deer aware!”
Reward offered for information on deadly Chatham hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crimestoppers are doubling down to try and find the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man back in October.Authorities said Ivan Eberhart died after being struck by a black car. It happened on 87th Street, between the Dan Ryan and King Drive in Chatham.Authorities are looking for a black 2017 Chevy Impala with damage to the front-left side of the car. It also may be missing the driver's side mirror.The organization is offering up to $1,000 in exchange for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the crime.Anyone with information can call or submit and anonymous tip at 1-800-535-STOP or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.
WATCH: Puma Casually Walks Into Goat Pen, Leaps Fence With Frantic Goat
Pumas are fierce creatures, a fact we know well. But, who knew that this apex predator can get even cooler, showing off some impressive jiu-jitsu-like skills, leaping over a gate while taking down a goat for a late-night snack? Well, at least this puma featured in a recent Nature Is Metal Insta post can get to this level of fierceness.
Grizzly Bear Chases Herd Of Wild Canadian Horses In Crazy Trail Cam Footage
Earlier this year, a network of trailcams set up in Central Alberta, Canada by Help Alberta Wildies Society captured one of the craziest videos I’ve ever seen. The cameras were set up to monitor the remaining population of wild horses in Alberta, which is facing a serious decline from both natural causes and large predators.
Video captures BASE jumper slam into Utah cliff, dangle above ground
Heart-stopping footage shows the moment a BASE jumper smashed into the side of a Utah cliff and dangled 100 feet above the ground from his parachute. The jumper was knocked unconscious by the collision but was alive when he was rescued and airlifted out of Kane Creek Canyon more than an hour after the death-defying accident Saturday, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. Video of the footage was taken by a family visiting Moab on vacation who had stopped to watch a half-dozen or so jumpers making their descent from the top of a tall cliff, KSL-TV reported. “It’s a spectacular canyon with...
Bear Cubs Released Back Into Colorado Wilderness After Mother Charged Human
It was a big day earlier this week when officials from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department released two bear cubs that had been in their care for over six months. These cubs were successfully released into the wild by officials from the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte, reports state.
