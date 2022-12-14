ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Watch the bizarre moment handcuffed boy, 10, laughs at cops as they scold the pint-sized detainee for allegedly using a painted toy gun and balaclava to try and rob a Chemist Warehouse

Two young boys have been given a stern talking to by police after they used a pair of painted toy guns and balaclavas to allegedly try and rob a Chemist Warehouse. Police allege the boys, aged 10 and 12, entered the chemist on Wyndham St, in the northern Victorian city of Shepparton, just before 12pm on November 11 and demanded money.
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
Rolling Stone

10-Year-Old Shoots Mom Dead, Orders Himself a VR Headset on Her Amazon Account

A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been accused of fatally shooting his mother in the head at close range over a VR headset. He has been charged as an adult with first degree reckless homicide and could face a maximum of 60 years in prison. A recently unsealed criminal complaint reveals disturbing details of the killing and the boy’s history of violent and troubling behavior. Rolling Stone is not naming the defendant because of the boy’s young age and is not naming his mother because she is unnamed in the court documents. According to the complaint, the boy initially...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Mail

Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears

A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
TODAY.com

4-year-old boy survives 6 days alone in African wilderness

On Nov. 29, pilot Roan Carr-Hartley got a call that would send him on the most miraculous rescue mission of his career. The chief of Assa, a village more than 50 miles from Carr-Hartley's home base in Tsavo National Park in Kenya, called to report that a 4-year-old boy was missing.
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Slingshot Ride Goes Horribly Wrong as Bungee Cord Snaps

Screams rang out in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday night as a slingshot ride went out of control, throwing two teenage boys up into the air as one of the attraction’s bungee cords snapped free of its mooring. Video of the mishap at the temporary Winter Wonderland attraction shows the riders, aged 14 and 15, sitting in a green metal cage waiting to be catapulted. As tension builds in the bungee cords, one breaks loose, flinging the boys into one of the ride’s vertical posts. Authorities were called to the scene after the cage was left suspended in the air with the riders still trapped inside, but the teens were lowered to the ground and freed before officers arrived. Scotland Yard said there were no injuries reported in the incident. A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said Thursday that the ride had been closed for an investigation.Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI— ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022 Read it at Evening Standard
TheDailyBeast

Girl, 14, Dies After Being Stabbed Walking to School in Germany

One of two young girls targeted in a knife attack while walking to catch a school bus in Germany has died from her injuries. The horrific assault took place in the small southwestern town of Illerkirchberg at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Both girls were rushed to a hospital, where the older victim, 14, succumbed to her wounds. The younger victim—aged 13 and described as the deceased girl’s “best friend” in local media—was left with serious injuries. Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the attack. The alleged perpetrator was described by authorities as an asylum seeker from Eritrea who is suspected of running out of a refugee shelter in Illerkirchberg before beginning the assault. In a call for calm, police spokesman Wolfgang Juergens urged the public to refrain from using the incident to stir up suspicion of foreigners. “Everything connected to this is completely unclear so far,” Juergens said.Read it at BBC

Comments / 0

Community Policy