toofab.com
Police on Hunt For Mass. Man Wanted for Allegedly Killing Couple After Fight Over Barking Dog
The man is considered "armed and dangerous" -- and was reportedly living with the slain couple as a favor to a family member. Authorities in Massachusetts are searching for a man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a husband and wife found dead in their home earlier this week.
Watch the bizarre moment handcuffed boy, 10, laughs at cops as they scold the pint-sized detainee for allegedly using a painted toy gun and balaclava to try and rob a Chemist Warehouse
Two young boys have been given a stern talking to by police after they used a pair of painted toy guns and balaclavas to allegedly try and rob a Chemist Warehouse. Police allege the boys, aged 10 and 12, entered the chemist on Wyndham St, in the northern Victorian city of Shepparton, just before 12pm on November 11 and demanded money.
Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs
The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
Eerie new details emerge after missing woman’s chilling 911 call about someone ‘chasing her’ as workers find body
THE body of a missing woman has been identified four years after she made a chilling 911 call before she vanished. Lauren Thompson was last seen in Texas on January 10, 2019, when she made a disturbing call to 911 claiming she was in a wooded area and believed someone was chasing her.
Narcity
A 5-Year-Old Boy Got Dragged By His Ontario School Bus & His Father Had To Chase It (VIDEO)
A routine drop-off ended in quite a scare earlier this month after a school bus in Mount Pleasant, Ontario, drove several feet with a child trapped in its front door. A home surveillance camera captured the moment Derek Tappen's five-year-old son William became trapped in the front door of his school bus as it drove off.
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
‘Justice For Shanquella Robinson’ Video Shows 25-Year-Old Beaten To Death While On Vacation With Friends
Details are emerging about the death of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old North Carolina woman who died on a trip to Mexico with friends.
10-Year-Old Shoots Mom Dead, Orders Himself a VR Headset on Her Amazon Account
A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been accused of fatally shooting his mother in the head at close range over a VR headset. He has been charged as an adult with first degree reckless homicide and could face a maximum of 60 years in prison. A recently unsealed criminal complaint reveals disturbing details of the killing and the boy’s history of violent and troubling behavior. Rolling Stone is not naming the defendant because of the boy’s young age and is not naming his mother because she is unnamed in the court documents. According to the complaint, the boy initially...
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
TODAY.com
4-year-old boy survives 6 days alone in African wilderness
On Nov. 29, pilot Roan Carr-Hartley got a call that would send him on the most miraculous rescue mission of his career. The chief of Assa, a village more than 50 miles from Carr-Hartley's home base in Tsavo National Park in Kenya, called to report that a 4-year-old boy was missing.
WATCH: Slingshot Ride Goes Horribly Wrong as Bungee Cord Snaps
Screams rang out in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday night as a slingshot ride went out of control, throwing two teenage boys up into the air as one of the attraction’s bungee cords snapped free of its mooring. Video of the mishap at the temporary Winter Wonderland attraction shows the riders, aged 14 and 15, sitting in a green metal cage waiting to be catapulted. As tension builds in the bungee cords, one breaks loose, flinging the boys into one of the ride’s vertical posts. Authorities were called to the scene after the cage was left suspended in the air with the riders still trapped inside, but the teens were lowered to the ground and freed before officers arrived. Scotland Yard said there were no injuries reported in the incident. A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said Thursday that the ride had been closed for an investigation.Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI— ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022 Read it at Evening Standard
Girl, 14, Dies After Being Stabbed Walking to School in Germany
One of two young girls targeted in a knife attack while walking to catch a school bus in Germany has died from her injuries. The horrific assault took place in the small southwestern town of Illerkirchberg at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Both girls were rushed to a hospital, where the older victim, 14, succumbed to her wounds. The younger victim—aged 13 and described as the deceased girl’s “best friend” in local media—was left with serious injuries. Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the attack. The alleged perpetrator was described by authorities as an asylum seeker from Eritrea who is suspected of running out of a refugee shelter in Illerkirchberg before beginning the assault. In a call for calm, police spokesman Wolfgang Juergens urged the public to refrain from using the incident to stir up suspicion of foreigners. “Everything connected to this is completely unclear so far,” Juergens said.Read it at BBC
Driver leaves teenage girl stranded alone at dark bus stop after card declined
A teenager was left in fear when a bus driver refused to let her on the bus on a dark road at night. Danielle Allen, 19, was reportedly left stranded on Thursday 24 November after pleading with the driver to allow her to get on the bus when she tried to buy a ticket and her card was declined.
