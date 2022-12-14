Hello, snow! Yes, we have snow in Lake County. And with it came a snow day for our family. Now being from Washington state, we are rather familiar with the white stuff that falls from the sky from time to time. But one thing that’s quite different in Washington is that no one in their right mind would have a forty-five-degree driveway leading up to their home. Most of the year, it’s no big deal. But once in a while, the combination of snow and ice makes us homebound for a day or two. And I would like to say all has been well since our wintery day at home. But that would make for a boring story, wouldn’t it? Now it’s no surprise to any of us that when temperatures rise, snow melts. You can shovel snow all day, and wherever it is, it still melts, then freezes into sheets of ice at night. That point struck home particularly hard when I heard the unmistakable clatter of a water bottle, a work bag, and a coffee cup tumble down our asphalt driveway. Sound travels exceptionally well in the pre-dawn hours of a wintery morning. No surprise to me, I stood looking out our living room window down at my husband’s bewildered form assessing his situation at the bottom of our driveway. He managed to retrieve his work bag and water bottle and looked longingly at his hot beverage, now de-icing a section of our driveway. There was no way he was coming back up that ice glacier of a driveway, and there was no way I was bringing him a fresh cup. We said our goodbyes again, and he very carefully trudged off to his car. So it goes living in the mountains. I’d say it’s a small price to pay for paradise, although it wasn’t my back end that so rudely and intimately met the rather hard and cold asphalt. In the end, I learned he had enough time to stop by one of our locally-owned coffee shops to ensure his morning consciousness. Hooray for our coffee shops saving his day! Another week of December is passing. But there’s still plenty of time to do some more shopping. This week we’re taking you to Kelseyville for your next holiday adventure. I hope today finds you warm and full of cheer. Have a safe and festive holiday weekend Lake County!

