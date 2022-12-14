Read full article on original website
What’s Up This Week – 12.9.22
Hello, snow! Yes, we have snow in Lake County. And with it came a snow day for our family. Now being from Washington state, we are rather familiar with the white stuff that falls from the sky from time to time. But one thing that’s quite different in Washington is that no one in their right mind would have a forty-five-degree driveway leading up to their home. Most of the year, it’s no big deal. But once in a while, the combination of snow and ice makes us homebound for a day or two. And I would like to say all has been well since our wintery day at home. But that would make for a boring story, wouldn’t it? Now it’s no surprise to any of us that when temperatures rise, snow melts. You can shovel snow all day, and wherever it is, it still melts, then freezes into sheets of ice at night. That point struck home particularly hard when I heard the unmistakable clatter of a water bottle, a work bag, and a coffee cup tumble down our asphalt driveway. Sound travels exceptionally well in the pre-dawn hours of a wintery morning. No surprise to me, I stood looking out our living room window down at my husband’s bewildered form assessing his situation at the bottom of our driveway. He managed to retrieve his work bag and water bottle and looked longingly at his hot beverage, now de-icing a section of our driveway. There was no way he was coming back up that ice glacier of a driveway, and there was no way I was bringing him a fresh cup. We said our goodbyes again, and he very carefully trudged off to his car. So it goes living in the mountains. I’d say it’s a small price to pay for paradise, although it wasn’t my back end that so rudely and intimately met the rather hard and cold asphalt. In the end, I learned he had enough time to stop by one of our locally-owned coffee shops to ensure his morning consciousness. Hooray for our coffee shops saving his day! Another week of December is passing. But there’s still plenty of time to do some more shopping. This week we’re taking you to Kelseyville for your next holiday adventure. I hope today finds you warm and full of cheer. Have a safe and festive holiday weekend Lake County!
Seven Great Places to Shop in Kelseyville (Plus Three Great Places to Eat)
Kelseyville’s a great place, perfect for an afternoon or a weekend away. Resting at the foot of Mt. Konocti, it has kept that small-town, country friendliness. Plus, holiday shopping doesn’t get any easier than on Main Street. Just park your car and spend the afternoon perusing shops filled with local goods, tasting at award-winning wineries, and enjoying some great places to eat. We’re highlighting seven great places here, but that’s just a start: Kelseyville’s chock-full of great shopping.
Santa Rosa Food and Wine Shop Miracle Plum Closing after 4 Years
Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine. But after four years of business struggles, the duo...
County of Sonoma funds two urban open space projects in Petaluma, Santa Rosa
More parkland will come to Santa Rosa and Petaluma thanks to the Sonoma County Ag + Open Space Board of Directors who approved $1.95 million for the Lower Colgan Creek Restoration and Neighborhood Park Land Acquisition and the Helen Putnam Regional Park Extension Project. Both projects will add land to existing parks, restore key natural resources and help bring long-planned open space projects to fruition.
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
The ‘New’ Mendocino Is the Perfect Winter Getaway
With so much to see and do in Mendocino County, from touring remote vineyards to hiking through redwood forests, visitors sometimes overlook the simple joy of slowing down and hanging out. Why spend hours driving around the county when you can leave the car at the hotel and find everything you could want within strolling distance? Finding that bliss is easy in the idyllic coastal town of Mendocino.
Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Clover Sonoma, a familiar brand, giving up on ice cream
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the North Bay's longest reigning treats will soon be gone from grocery stores and county fairs. It set the lifetime palate for lots of folks who first found it at the fair. Clover Sonoma, the 106-year-old dairy in Petaluma, is best known for its rich,...
Single Thread Owners Ending Management of Little Saint in Healdsburg
After nearly three years of collaboration, Single Thread owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton’s Vertice Hospitality is ending its management of Healdsburg’s Little Saint. Vertice Hospitality and Little Saint, owned by Jeff and Laurie Ubben, seem to be parting amicably, though no specific reason for the change was given.
Freeze Warning Expected Every Morning This Week in Sonoma County
The North Bay is waking up to a freeze warning. And it’s going to continue for those in Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael overnight and each morning through Sunday. Experts say temperatures in the 20s and 30s is enough to kill crops and sensitive vegetation. This means homeowners will want to keep their pets indoors and cover their plants. It’s also important to wrap water pipes to prevent them from freezing and possibly bursting.
Lake County Symphony Announces Annual Christmas Concert
The Lake County Symphony Christmas concert is back, live and in person at the Soper Reese Theatre. It all takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, and features traditional holiday orchestral music, an audience carol sing-along, and a performance by singer, songwriter, and producer Andre Williams. Williams will sing three-holiday selections in the Symphony’s first live holiday show since the Covid shutdown.
One dead in fatal Santa Rosa hotel stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2:38 a.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Palms Inn located on Santa Rosa Avenue. Deputies found a man lying on the floor in a […]
Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
Cafe Zazzle in Petaluma has Closed Down Due to Pandemic
A longtime restaurant in downtown Petaluma is closed. Sonoma Magazine is reporting that Cafe Zazzle on Kentucky Street has closed down after 17 years. The owners, Tara and Rick Williams, say it’s due to the pandemic and the way it has changed the habits of their customers. They’ve managed to keep Cafe Zazzle open with their retirement savings over the last couple of years but are unable to continue. They hope to sell the restaurant to a new owner.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
Missing Petaluma woman found safe in San Francisco, police say
A Petaluma woman with dementia who had been missing since Tuesday has been found safe in San Francisco, police said Thursday night.
Second Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary hit by burglars
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A cannabis dispensary in Santa Rosa was targeted by burglars Thursday, just two days after a different Santa Rosa dispensary was burglarized. Similarities between the two incidents suggest they may be connected, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Police Department. Officers with Santa Rosa PD responded to […]
California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky
Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Seeks Comment on PG&E Potter Valley Project Bald Eagle Nest Removal Application
The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service:. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service received an eagle nest removal application from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The Service prepared an Environmental Assessment to assess the impacts of nest removal, which resulted in a Finding of No Significant Impact. The Service is seeking public comment on the assessment and finding for two weeks beginning on December 14. A public information meeting will be held on December 20.
Lake County Board of Education bids farewell to Browning, welcomes new and reelected members
LAKEPORT, Calif. — At its final meeting of 2022, the Lake County Board of Education on Wednesday honored an outgoing member, welcomed his successor, administered the oath of office and organized itself for the coming year. After 16 years, Dr. David Browning of Lakeport stepped down from his District...
