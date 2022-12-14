ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
41-year-old murder suspect becomes wanted fugitive after million-dollar bond is substantially lowered, freed

By Randy Wallace
fox26houston.com
 2 days ago
Comments / 34

globaby
2d ago

If people would just look around and see Harris County is loaded with criminals coming to this community because of court system Failures. It's pretty darn sad that you can do harm and get away with it in Harris County. we as citizens need to protest these laws and make judges accountable.

RAUL REGALADO
2d ago

Mr. Josh Hill you doing a great job releasing killers off jail time. I’m sure my Grand Kids will be proud of you and the Justice system when they grow up in this city

NavyMom1
2d ago

lock that judge up for lowering his bond and hold him responsible for everything he does while he is enjoying freedom.

