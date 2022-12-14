41-year-old murder suspect becomes wanted fugitive after million-dollar bond is substantially lowered, freed

Read full article on original website
globaby
2d ago
If people would just look around and see Harris County is loaded with criminals coming to this community because of court system Failures. It's pretty darn sad that you can do harm and get away with it in Harris County. we as citizens need to protest these laws and make judges accountable.
Reply
18
RAUL REGALADO
2d ago
Mr. Josh Hill you doing a great job releasing killers off jail time. I’m sure my Grand Kids will be proud of you and the Justice system when they grow up in this city
Reply(1)
12
NavyMom1
2d ago
lock that judge up for lowering his bond and hold him responsible for everything he does while he is enjoying freedom.
Reply
25
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Comments / 34