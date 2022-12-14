2nd man charged in beating death of young father in Queens

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) – A second man has been charged with murder in connection to the beating death of a young father in Queens in November, police said.

Fabian Tenelema, 28, of Queens, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of 23-year-old Esvin Vasquez on Nov. 13, according to the NYPD.

Vasquez, a Queens resident, was involved in a fight with a large group of men outside a BP gas station at 43-15 Junction Boulevard in Corona. One of the men in the group struck Vasquez in the head with a wooden board, which killed him, police said.

Michael Santander, 20, of Queens, was the first suspect arrested for Vasquez’s death. He was also charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possessional of a weapon.

It’s unclear what started the fight between Vasquez and the group.

Vasquez had been in New York for less than two years before his death, his family told PIX11 News .

Vasquez came to the United States from Guatemala and was working at a furniture store to support his wife and 1-year-old baby back home, according to his brother-in-law.

Vasquez never got into trouble, didn’t know anyone in the group and had no enemies, family members said. The family urged anyone with information to contact police.

PIX11’s Amy Yensi contributed to this report.

