ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation

The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Larry Lease

Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and Injuries

Severe storms swept through North Texas causing serious damage and injuries.Photo byRaychel Sanner/UnsplashonUnsplash. Storms rolled through North Texas, Tuesday morning, damaging businesses and sounding sirens as the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado watches and warnings. Dallas News reports that McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Arlington, and Fort Worth were all placed under tornado warnings. The National Weather Service detected an early morning tornado between River Oaks and Sansom Park. The tornado tore through a two-mile path across North Richland Hills, damaging around 20 homes and businesses.
GRAPEVINE, TX
keranews.org

At least 5 tornadoes hit North Texas amid severe storms

At least five and as many as 12 tornadoes touched down across North Texas Tuesday, causing damage to several homes and businesses, according to the National Weather Service. Passengers at local airports were forced to shelter in place and hundreds of flights were delayed as tornado watches and warnings were issued across the region.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas

A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
51K+
Followers
347
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy