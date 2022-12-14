Read full article on original website
Tow truck crash, fire closes busy stretch of Hwy 114 in Grapevine
Grapevine police are still looking into the cause of Thursday’s crash and fire that closed a very busy stretch of Highway 114 for hours.
Tuesday tornadoes: A close-up look at the damage and cleanup in Grapevine, where people have 'poured their hearts out'
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Wednesday morning, Mike Steele walked around his property, assessing its damage. "This is my neighbor’s carport,” he told WFAA, pointing to the structure now in his backyard. "It flipped all the way in the air and then landed -- just missing my truck.”. Steele...
fox4news.com
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
2 tornadoes confirmed in Dec. 13 storm; Grapevine mayor thankful for ‘no loss of life’
An 18-wheeler crashed near Sam’s Club during the storm. (Courtesy city of Grapevine) The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Grapevine during a storm early Dec. 13, according to a news release from the city. The first tornado was classified as an EF1, meaning it was...
KENS 5
Five people injured, multiple buildings damaged in Grapevine due to possible tornado
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Multiple North Texas cities are dealing with serious damages after a line of severe weather traveled through the area Tuesday morning. Authorities in Grapevine are now cleaning up their city due to the destruction caused by a tornado. Officials reported five people that were injured as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation
The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and Injuries
Severe storms swept through North Texas causing serious damage and injuries.Photo byRaychel Sanner/UnsplashonUnsplash. Storms rolled through North Texas, Tuesday morning, damaging businesses and sounding sirens as the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado watches and warnings. Dallas News reports that McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Arlington, and Fort Worth were all placed under tornado warnings. The National Weather Service detected an early morning tornado between River Oaks and Sansom Park. The tornado tore through a two-mile path across North Richland Hills, damaging around 20 homes and businesses.
National Weather Service identifies 14 tornadoes in North Texas
Crews from the National Weather Service spent Wednesday surveying damage from Tuesday’s severe weather in North Texas. They identified 14 tornadoes and expected to find evidence of more Thursday.
keranews.org
At least 5 tornadoes hit North Texas amid severe storms
At least five and as many as 12 tornadoes touched down across North Texas Tuesday, causing damage to several homes and businesses, according to the National Weather Service. Passengers at local airports were forced to shelter in place and hundreds of flights were delayed as tornado watches and warnings were issued across the region.
Two killed, one critical following multi-vehicle crash in southwest Dallas
Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital because of a very serious crash in Dallas Thursday night. Police have not said which driver was to blame.
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
WFAA
DFW weather: Temperatures stay chilly heading into the weekend
Chilly temperatures are in the forecast through the weekend. And then we have a blast of winter cold next week.
fox4news.com
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas
A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the...
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
fox7austin.com
Severe weather: 5 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, possibly as many 12
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, as many as 12 may have occurred on Tuesday. 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County,...
fox4news.com
Possible tornado spotted near NASJRB in Fort Worth
Severe storms caused significant damage across North Texas on Tuesday morning. Video of a possible tornado from Fort Worth via William Rubi Jr. via Storyful.
