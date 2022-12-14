Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Related
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After FOX 8 found Mayor LaToya Cantrell using a city-owned French Quarter apartment for personal use, the mayor repeatedly said she had the right to use the apartment and that her use was in-line with how other administrations used the apartment. “I am utilizing the Pontalba...
NOLA.com
Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes
New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: City to comb through Mayor Cantrell’s hotel upgrades amid Fox 8 investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Fox 8 first started asking questions about New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades on some of her trips in 2022, the city now says it will take a closer look to determine if the mayor and a member of her security detail owe taxpayers money.
WDSU
New Orleans leaders say 5 injured in Algiers after tornado
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders held a news conference on Thursday regarding tornado damage across the city. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the damage from the tornado seemed to be narrowed down to a six-block radius. According to Cantrell, the damage could have been a lot...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council approves water billing reforms, but S&WB wants changes
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved a series of reforms aimed at improving the accuracy of water bills and establishing a new process for resolving disputes. For years, residents have complained about randomly spiking Sewerage and Water Board bills with atypical water use amounts. Making matters worse, the process for appealing those bills has sometimes proven difficult to navigate.
Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief. Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process...
Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy
Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Henry Randle (“Randle ”), age 66, of Gibson, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 14, 2022, for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish reports widespread damage to homes from tornado
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish leaders provided an update on damage across multiple areas hit by a tornado Wednesday afternoon. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, there were three minor injuries reported from the storm. One of those injuries was a deputy who drove into the tornado....
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to 2018 homicide
The NOPD is asking for the publics assistance in locating a person of interest for questioning in connection to a homicide that took place in May of 2018 in the 2400 block of Saint Anthony Street.
NOLA.com
In Algiers, tornado injured five, destroyed church and damaged many other buildings
The tornado that tore through Gretna on Wednesday before jumping the Mississsippi River and slamming Arabi also landed a blow in Algiers, where it injured five people and damaged dozens of structures, New Orleans officials said Thursday. While official data was still being gathered, the tornado's path appeared to follow...
WDSU
Southeast Louisiana storm damage may not be extensive enough for federal funding
NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards surveyed tornado damage Thursday morning after several tornadoes touched down in Southeast Louisiana. Edwards said more than 20 tornadoes touched down across the state. He first toured New Iberia Thursday morning before making his way to the New Orleans area. He held...
Wednesday night shooting sends man to hospital
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting late Wednesday night.
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
NOLA.com
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'
A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
‘A horrific ... very violent tornado’ kills woman as Louisiana storms claim third victim
A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system...
New Orleans Police report murder on I-10 in midst of severe weather
A man is dead after a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans as severe weather hit Southeast Louisiana. “The location of occurrence for this incident has been determined to be the I-10 West exit ramp at Saint Bernard Avenue
Tornado touches down on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
The National Weather Service in New Orleans says a tornado touched down this afternoon on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Eyewitnesses reported the tornado near Lapalco Blvd.
WDSU
Housing Authority of New Orleans is trying again to remove board member Sharon Jasper
Leadership of the Housing Authority of New Orleans board and mayor Latoya Cantrell is trying once again to remove a longtime public housing advocate from the board. WDSU Investigates first broke the story last month after our investigative team found that the way the mayor removed Sharon Jasper broke state law leading the city council to reinstate her.
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
Comments / 1