NOLA.com

Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes

New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...
WDSU

New Orleans leaders say 5 injured in Algiers after tornado

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders held a news conference on Thursday regarding tornado damage across the city. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the damage from the tornado seemed to be narrowed down to a six-block radius. According to Cantrell, the damage could have been a lot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans City Council approves water billing reforms, but S&WB wants changes

The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved a series of reforms aimed at improving the accuracy of water bills and establishing a new process for resolving disputes. For years, residents have complained about randomly spiking Sewerage and Water Board bills with atypical water use amounts. Making matters worse, the process for appealing those bills has sometimes proven difficult to navigate.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy

Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Henry Randle (“Randle ”), age 66, of Gibson, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 14, 2022, for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans.
GIBSON, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish reports widespread damage to homes from tornado

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish leaders provided an update on damage across multiple areas hit by a tornado Wednesday afternoon. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, there were three minor injuries reported from the storm. One of those injuries was a deputy who drove into the tornado....
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
NOLA.com

NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'

A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

