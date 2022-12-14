Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Related
First Coast News
Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force in traffic stop previously accused of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from an earlier story. An officer who stopped a Jacksonville military veteran now accusing him of excessive force has been the subject of criticism before. Officer Justin Peppers was the lead officer in the November traffic stop of Braxton Smith, who recently...
Action News Jax Investigates: Bias profiling claims against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic stop after a formal complaint was made. Action News Jax first told you last week about traffic stop involving Braxton Smith that happened in late November. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. We have been pushing...
First Coast News
Arrest made in murder at Jacksonville Super 8 Motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder at the Super 8 Motel at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East. JSO says an adult male was found dead with a gunshot wound at the motel on Dec. 13. After an investigation by...
Yes, police officers are trained to deal with mental health issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published the body camera video from...
Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder
CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
Wife of slain Jacksonville father of 6 wants answers and the community's help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They are a family that wants answers. On November 28th James Barron was shot and killed in the Sanctuary Walk apartments on Jacksonville's Eastside. His daughter was in the car with him when he was killed. Barron leaves behind a wife and 6 children. Now, more...
Clay deputies exchange fire with man while they were taking him into custody, undersheriff says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man suspected in a shooting earlier this week fired at deputies Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while they were trying to take him into custody. Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Guzman said they initially responded to a shooting on Tuesday morning...
Reports of police activity near Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police activity on Airport road near JIA has been reported by multiple sources. Action Jax News cannot confirm what has taken place just yet but we are working to find out more. Once information can be confirmed this story will be updated. Take caution if you...
First Coast News
Wanted suspect apprehended after officer involved shooting in Green Cove Springs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The US Marshals and the Clay County Sheriff's Task Force were involved in a shooting in Green Cove Springs on Friday afternoon. A wanted suspect was apprehended by law enforcement near West Street and North Street. The area is now blocked off while officials investigated. No one was injured in the officer involved shooting, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.
Man recovering after Southwest Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.
Update: Missing man with ‘serious medical condition’ found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: JSO says that Mr. Allen has been located safe in a nearby county. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 89-year-old man who they say has a “serious medical condition.”. Harvey S. Allen was last...
proclaimerscv.com
43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe
43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
‘Nuisance’ home in Fernandina Beach sees partial cleanup, still out of compliance
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has gathered new information about a home in Fernandina Beach deemed a “nuisance” and the push from neighbors to prevent situations like it. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. On Tuesday, we told you how a homeowner on Pine...
JSO identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the man charged following an officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill area Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect in this case was identified as Brian Charles Jornet, 47. He was charged with attempted murder, shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. He was also charged with four counts of assault.
Two dozen charged during Putnam County's 'Deck the Cells' operation
PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriffs Office began the 'Deck the Cells' drug operation in April 2022 in conjunction with FDLE and the Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. The team was able to use a technology called the 'OD Map' that allows officers to track in...
Former JSO officer pleads guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report about Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca. Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca plead guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity on Thursday. The 48-year-old former police officer faces a minimum mandatory of 10 years in...
Political insider who died accessed Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office buildings 624 times, records show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is working to get answers about the access one political power player had to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Kent Stermon was a businessman and considered by some to be a Republican king maker, with ties to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Activist Ben Frazier appears before judge in Jacksonville after being arrested during City Council meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon after being taken into custody during the Jacksonville City Council meeting the night prior. Frazier is charged with resisting an officer and trespassing. Frazier's lawyer, John Phillips, told First Coast News that during Frazier's...
First Coast News
Inmate dies after being pulled off life-support in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail died earlier this month, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says it's Homicide Cold Case Unit was dispatched to the Duval County jail in reference to an unresponsive inmate, Jarvis Miller. Miller was rushed...
Political power player for the former sheriff allowed unlimited access to facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the access political power player Kent Stermon had to the Sheriff’s Office. Stermon was found dead last week amid a criminal investigation and less than a month after losing his access to JSO. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1