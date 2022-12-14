ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cathedral Choristers’ from Saint John the Divine prepare for their holiday performance

By Kiran Dhillon
 2 days ago

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The “Cathedral Choristers” from Saint John the Divine are preparing for their big holiday performance. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon went to their practice Tuesday for a sneak peek you can watch in the video player.

