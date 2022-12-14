‘Cathedral Choristers’ from Saint John the Divine prepare for their holiday performance

The holiday season is often a time for people to embrace family traditions that have been passed around for generations. And many of these traditions are centered on food — especially for the Italians in the area. Italian Americans who have roots in the Naples region are probably familiar with the Italian version of honey balls, called struffoli. But if you’re not, this sticky and sweet concoction is made from simple ingredients, but it is very labor-intensive. In fact, it’s even difficult to find local bakeries that carry them. But fear not, our sticky-sweet friends — we’ve rounded up some bakeries in our area you can count on for this holiday treat. Read on for where you can find struffoli in North Jersey.

