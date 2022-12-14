Read full article on original website
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
Jai Vidal Names Shawn Michaels As His Top Influence In Wrestling, Describes Studying His Matches
Jai Vidal says he studies Shawn Michael's WrestleMania match with Kurt Angle at least once a month. Vidal recently signed with IMPACT Wrestling, and he has been appearing as Shaw's content creator and executive stylist on IMPACT programming in recent weeks. Outside of IMPACT, he has also competed for Coastal Championship Wrestling, Future Stars of Wrestling, and GCW, among other promotions.
Demand Lucha A Very Merry Lucha Christmas Results (12/15): Super Crazy, Delirious Compete
Demand Lucha held its A Very Merry Lucha Christmas event on December 15 from Parkdale Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Demand Lucha A Very Merry Lucha Christmas Results (12/15) - Demand Royal Canadian Tag Team Championship:...
Katsuyori Shibata vs. Tom Lawlor Announced For 12/28 Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye Event
Katsuyori Shibata's return is set. Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye and Ganryujima announced that Katsuyori Shibata will take on Tom Lawlor on December 28. The bout will be contested under UWF rules. UWF rules state matches can end via KO, TKO, submission, or points. Josh Barnett and Melvin Manhoef have also been announced...
Liv Morgan Discusses What She Sees Herself Doing After Wrestling
Liv Morgan talks life after wrestling. Morgan is enjoyed her best career year in WWE having won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank and now finding herself as the new Queen of Extreme. While her in-ring run doesn't appear to be winding down, she has plenty of avenues to explore after wrestling.
AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight
Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
Willow Nightingale Signed AEW Contract Morning Of 10/21 AEW Rampage, Before Announcement
On the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale scored a victory over Leila Grey. After her win, Tony Schiavone announced that Willow Nightingale had officially signed with All Elite Wrestling and the "Willow is All Elite" graphic was shown on the screen. Nightingale made her AEW debut in...
Cora Jade Reflects On Trashing NXT Women's Tag Team Title
Cora Jade won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Roxanne Perez at NXT Great American Bash on July 5. One week later, Jade turned on Perez and cost her the NXT Women's Championship. The following week, Jade proceeded to dump her half of NXT Women's Tag Team Titles into the trash can in a callback moment to Alundra Blayza (Madusa) trashing the WWF Women's Championship on WCW Nitro in 1995.
Lyra Valkyria Debuts, Duke Hudson Teaches Damon Kemp A Lesson, Scrypts Strikes | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 13, 2022:. - Lyra Valkyria (formerly known as Aoife Valkyrie) debuted and defeated Amari Miller. - Andre Chase found Duke Hudson shaking hands with Drew Gulak. Chase asked him if he was entering the transfer portal, but Hudson assured him that he still has plenty to learn at Chase U. Later in the show, Hudson faced Damon Kemp. Gulak came to ringside, and Chase told him that Hudson is with Chase U. In the end, Hudson defeated Kemp.
PWMania
Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Talk About Mandy Rose Possibly Going To AEW, IMPACT Wrestling
The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts. Featured below are some of the highlights. Bully Ray begins by saying that...
STARDOM NEW BLOOD 6 Results (12/16/22): Ami Sourei Defends Against Ruaka
STARDOM held its final NEW BLOOD brand event of the year Friday, NEW BLOOD 6. The show featured Ami Sourei making her first defense of the Future of Stardom Championship against Oedo Tai's Ruaka. The big news coming out of the show was the announcement of the NEW BLOOD Tag...
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'
Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
Rickey Shane Page vs. Mance Warner Hardcore Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
A new bout has been added to MLW Blood & Thunder. Major League Wrestling revealed in a press release on December 15 that Rickey Shane Page will be making his return to the company in January, as he has been set for a Hardcore Match with Mance Warner at the promotion's upcoming Blood & Thunder TV Tapings. This will be Page's second appearance in the company following his debut in July, where he appeared in the Battle Riot match.
NJPW World Tag League And Super Junior Tag League Final Results (12/14)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals event on December 14 from Sendai Sun Plaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW World Tag League And Super Junior Tag League Final Results...
Post Deadline Edition Of WWE NXT Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating
Viewership for the December 13 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on December 13 drew 666,000 viewers. This number is up from the 534,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has drawn since November 1. NXT...
Winter is Coming! Action Andretti beats Jericho, MJF faces Ricky Starks | Day After Dynamite 12/15
An incredible Dallas crowd ignites this edition of Dynamite, as MJF turns back the challenge of Ricky Starks and The Elite fall to Death Triangle 3-1. Let's talk about all the news surrounding it.
Ricky Starks Talks William Regal's Departure From AEW, Says That He Was Sad To See Him Leave
Ricky Starks get candid about the latest departure from All Elite Wrestling. Although top stars such as Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, and Athena have all bolstered the AEW roster in 2022, the company has also suffered from quite a few departures. Earlier this year, one of the company's founders, Cody Rhodes, left AEW alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. Following that, names such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels also departed the promotion. Most notably, AEW World Champion CM Punk is also likely finished with the company following the aftermath of Brawl Out.
Dax Harwood: Dog Collar Match Against The Briscoes Was My Masterpiece
Dax Harwood reflects on dog collar match with The Briscoes. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) went to war with FTR (Harwood & Cash Wheeler) one more time at ROH Final Battle in a double dog collar match. The bloody bout ended with The Briscoes winning the ROH Tag Team Championships for the 13th time.
WWE Fans Can Apply To Team With Stars On Wheel Of Fortune, New Look At Batista Film | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 15, 2022. - Fans can apply for a chance to be featured on Wheel Of Fortune with their favorite WWE stars. WWE Universe: Apply for your chance to team with a WWE Superstar on 'Wheel of Fortune'!. Ever wanted to hang...
Giulia Talks Stardom Dream Queendom, Tam Nakano, And More | Interview
STARDOM is approaching its biggest show of the year on December 29 as Stardom Dream Queendom 2022 is set to take place from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The show, which was started in 2021, provided what would lead to a year of dominance from both World of Stardom Champion Syuri and Wonder of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani. Both champions have reigned over STARDOM and aim to keep that going into the new year. While Kamitani will take on Diana's Haruka Umesaki in a surprising matchup, Syuri will take on her former ALK tag team partner Giulia.
