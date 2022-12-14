Read full article on original website
Donald Glover to Star in and Produce Spider-Man Villain Movie Hypno-Hustler
Donald Glover is finding his way into the Spider-Verse once again — but not in a way that anyone was probably expecting. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Glover will be starring in and producing a feature film centered around Hypno-Hustler, a relatively-obscure Spider-Man villain from the 1970s. The script for the film will be written by Myles Murphy, the son of legendary comedian Eddie Murphy. The film, which will be part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, does not currently have a title or a release date.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Crazy Thunderbolts leak points to a major Marvel villain
While we wait for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, we’ll get an exciting MCU crossover featuring anti-heroes in less than two years. The Thunderbolts are coming on July 26th, 2024 as the conclusion to Phase 5. That gives us a wide window of exciting Thunderbolts leaks, and the newest rumor claims a massive MCU villain will appear in the movie.
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Marvel's Dark Web: Spider-Man/X-Men Crossover Reading List
Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor are ensnaring the Marvel Universe in their Dark Web. Following preludes in November's The Amazing Spider-Man #14 and Venom #13, Marvel Comics' Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event officially begins in the Dark Web #1 one-shot on December 7th. Clones Chasm and the Goblin Queen — a.k.a. Ben Reilly, the Peter Parker clone formerly known as the Scarlet Spider, and Madelyne Pryor, the recently-resurrected clone of Jean Grey of the X-Men — are spinning a dark web decades after Spider-Man's Clone Saga and the X-Men's Inferno. The crossover will weave through Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men with a list of tie-ins and limited series featuring Venom, Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane, Black Cat, and Norman Osborn's heroic Gold Goblin.
DC Star Margot Robbie Hypes Up Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in Joker Sequel
Margot Robbie isn't just cool with Lady Gaga taking over the role of live-action Harley Quinn – she's hyping up the singer/actor's role as Harley in the upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie A Deux! Margot Robbie is doing a lot of press for her upcoming awards season movie, Babylon, and in one interview she was asked point-blank how she felt about Gaga taking on the role. Robbie was the geuninely enthused in her response that not only is she excited to see Gaga's Harley, she's happy to see Harley, as a character, cementing her place as a comic book character who has broken into the mainstream.
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to Quentin Tarantino's criticism of Marvel movies: 'It is a waste of time to be at war with ourselves'
"Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. reacted to Quentin Tarantino's Marvel criticism, and acknowledged how franchises can be a "double-edged sword."
hypebeast.com
Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
The Batman: Matt Reeves Has Hilarious Reaction to James Gunn's Latest Rumor Debunk
The Batman is remaining in its own continuity for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, one trade report suggested the acclaimed Matt Reeves picture was being considered as a centerpiece of the DC Universe. New DC Studios boss James Gunn was quick to debunk that report, saying The Batman will remain in its own continuity while he, Peter Safran, and a host of other filmmakers develop the franchise. Now, Reeves himself has commented on the matter in hilarious fashion.
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Addresses Possible Johnny Depp Return
The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is a major staple at The Walt Disney Company, but fans haven't been given a new installment since 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and while there has been a lot of speculation about what the future holds for the series, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently expressed that he is taking "baby steps" towards the next installment, which could include Johnny Depp's return as Jack Sparrow. The filmmaker was sure to say that the goal wasn't necessarily to bring back Depp, more that progress is seemingly being made towards a final screenplay, which is sure to dictate what a new film will explore.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Christian Bale Open to Taking New Role in Marvel Cinematic Universe
Christian Bale addressed a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment Tonight's Ash Crossan spoke to the star of The Pale Blue Eye about playing a different part than Gorr the God Butcher if he revisited the MCU. Interestingly, the Batman actor said he would be open to it if the story and director were right. More importantly than all that, his kids are going to have to sign off on the part before he makes any commitment. Famously, they said he had to play the Thor villain when the script came across his kitchen table. So, better hope that the smaller Bales think the project is worth their time if he has any hope of a return trip. His turn as Gorr was possibly the most well-regarded part of Thor: Love and Thunder. So, a lot of people wouldn't mind seeing what he could do with another crack at a villain. Or even more bewildering would be his version of The Squadron Supreme's Batman variant. We'll all have to wait and see how this all shakes out. Check out his comments down below!
Cocaine Bear Featured On-Set Bear Performer Trained by Andy Serkis
Move over, Paddington, because there's a new bear in town... Cocaine Bear! The upcoming movie, which was directed by Elizabeth Banks, recently released its first trailer and moviegoers can't wait to see what kind of havoc a bear on cocaine will wreak. The movie is based on a real story, but they obviously didn't use an actual bear on drugs when making the film. Interestingly, Entertainment Weekly recently had a chat with Banks, and she revealed Andy Serkis has a special connection to the Cocaine Bear. Of course, Serkis has played some iconic CG characters ranging from Gollum in Lord of the Rings to Ceaser in the newest Planet of the Apes trilogy and Snoke in the Star Wars sequels.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer and Poster Released
On Wednesday, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for the second season of Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. A press release confirms that the new season begins after months have passed since the fall of the cloning facility on Kamino. The Bad Batch is still trying to navigate the Empire's rise after the Republic's fall. In the new season, they will cross paths with some new and familiar faces, including -- based on the trailer -- Bail Organa and Captain Rex as they embark on various mercenary missions to dangerous locales. You can watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 below (or revisit the first trailer).
Robert Downey Jr. Breaks Silence on Missing the Marvel Universe
It's been over three years since Robert Downey Jr. last appeared as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while the MCU's story moves forward without the iconic Avenger, fans miss the actor's presence in the franchise. As it turns out, there are things about Marvel Universe that Downey misses, too. In an interview with Deadline about the Netflix documentary about his father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., the actor reveals he misses the people the most.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"
Tony Todd talks Venom's presence in the sequel
