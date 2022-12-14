Christian Bale addressed a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment Tonight's Ash Crossan spoke to the star of The Pale Blue Eye about playing a different part than Gorr the God Butcher if he revisited the MCU. Interestingly, the Batman actor said he would be open to it if the story and director were right. More importantly than all that, his kids are going to have to sign off on the part before he makes any commitment. Famously, they said he had to play the Thor villain when the script came across his kitchen table. So, better hope that the smaller Bales think the project is worth their time if he has any hope of a return trip. His turn as Gorr was possibly the most well-regarded part of Thor: Love and Thunder. So, a lot of people wouldn't mind seeing what he could do with another crack at a villain. Or even more bewildering would be his version of The Squadron Supreme's Batman variant. We'll all have to wait and see how this all shakes out. Check out his comments down below!

2 HOURS AGO