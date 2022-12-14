Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Distinct Five Models and Brown on Cleveland Bring Traveling Holiday Fashion Show to Local Nursing HomesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
justshortofcrazy.com
Why You Need To Add Secret Cleveland: A Guide To The Weird, Wonderful and Obscure to Your Travel Library
As crazy as this sounds, I did it!! I WROTE A BOOK! I know, shocking. Not only did I write it but Reedy Press published it. I’m still a bit stunned that I’m officially a published author. Plus, I was able to write a book that is smack dab in the center of my wheelhouse. The full title Secret Cleveland The Weird, Wonderful & Obscure. All the things I love.
Cleveland man indicted for stealing car, driving into restricted area of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thanksgiving Eve
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland man accused of stealing a car and driving into a restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thanksgiving Eve has been indicted on several counts by the U.S. Department of Justice. According to a release sent on Friday, 26-year-old Isaac Woolley was charged with...
Tridemic in Northeast Ohio: Have we peaked yet?
CLEVELAND — It’s a veritable viral soup floating around us this season and chances are you or someone you know has been battling a respiratory virus. RSV, Influenza and COVID are responsible for most of the hospitalizations here in Northeast Ohio and around the country. But there is...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls
The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
fox2detroit.com
Drone takes flight through ‘amazing’ Christmas lights display at Ohio home
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - Watch out Clark Griswold: One Ohio resident has decked the halls — or backyard, rather — with an incredibly extensive Christmas lights display. North Ridgeville resident Bob Mangan continued his yearly Christmas tradition, installing thousands of lights and decorations at his home. Aerial photographer...
Car slams through 2 North Ridgeville homes in residential neighborhood
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Police are on the scene after a car slammed into a pair of houses in the 6800 block of Independence Blvd in North Ridgeville on Friday afternoon. So far, 3News has learned that the car had two occupants. The driver has been taken to an area hospital. The passenger walked away from the scene and went home.
csengineermag.com
New Pedestrian Drawbridge Adds Missing Piece to Cleveland’s Harbor Loop
Earlier this year the North Coast Harbor pedestrian bridge opened to the public, connecting the Great Lakes Science Center to Voinovich Bicentennial Park in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Plans for the structure were solicited in 2019. The city of Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Transportation chose Creative Composites Group’s Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) lightweight molded panels for the new double dutch style bascule bridge.
Akron Akronauts rocket team moves closer to a space shot
AKRON, Ohio — College students at the University of Akron are focused. Not on the next exam, but launching a rocket. The Akronauts engineering design team is a volunteer group, made up of hundreds of members, working on high altitude rocketry. “We try to make it run more like...
More than 800 Hyundai and Kia vehicles stolen in Cuyahoga County in last 2 months
CLEVELAND — 3News has reported in recent weeks about the growing rash of car thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles. We're now starting to see the numerical evidence of just how big the problem is from the Cuyahoga County Crime Strategies Unit. A total of 842 Kia and Hyundai...
What Happened to Late-Night Dining in Cleveland?
Want a proper meal after 9 p.m.? Good luck
2 men found fatally shot in vehicle on E. 85 St in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two men were found fatally shot in a vehicle at 1676 E. 85 St. in Cleveland on Friday morning. The two men, who each suffered gunshot wounds, were each pronounced dead on the scene. The homicide unit was notified and responded.
A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
InterContinental Cleveland hotel's 'Party With a Purpose' to bring together 200+ volunteers to make the holidays bright for Northeast Ohio kids
CLEVELAND — This Thursday night, the InterContinental Cleveland hotel is hosting its popular "Party with a Purpose" to support Cleveland children through designated local charitable organizations. "What began as a single hotel’s way to give back to children in the local community during the holiday season has become a...
It’s a bobcat! Cuyahoga County sighting first since 1850
A bobcat was spotted in Cuyahoga County for the first time in well over a century, the Cleveland Metroparks revealed Tuesday.
Inspiring change through tragedy: Cleveland man hoping his story can influence teens to avoid path of violence
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For John Traylor, his restaurant Johnny Fryer's in Gas USA on East 131st in Cleveland is more than just a job. It's his way to give back to his community with a good meal at a cheap price. He also calls it his own personal form...
cleveland19.com
South Park Mall in Strongsville gives shoppers the gift of peace of mind for the holiday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - We are just over a week away from Christmas and local retailers are determined to keep shoppers happy and safe. As customers packed the South Park Mall in Strongsville looking for the perfect Christmas gifts, Santa has no shortage of help. Including, four men who are...
signalcleveland.org
Cleveland prepares to tax large winnings from sports bets
Cleveland has tweaked its tax code to prepare for a windfall when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio. Whether that wind is a gust or a gentle breeze remains to be seen. Last week, Cleveland City Council approved a change to city law that requires sports-gaming facilities to withhold municipal income taxes on individual winnings high enough to be reportable to the Internal Revenue Service.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family of seven is dealing with more than just winter colds right now. Kari Medved said the flu, strep, and RSV have her family resting at home. The “triple threat” they’re dealing with has been difficult for their family. “Most...
