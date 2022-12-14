ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Need To Add Secret Cleveland: A Guide To The Weird, Wonderful and Obscure to Your Travel Library

As crazy as this sounds, I did it!! I WROTE A BOOK! I know, shocking. Not only did I write it but Reedy Press published it. I’m still a bit stunned that I’m officially a published author. Plus, I was able to write a book that is smack dab in the center of my wheelhouse. The full title Secret Cleveland The Weird, Wonderful & Obscure. All the things I love.
WKYC

Tridemic in Northeast Ohio: Have we peaked yet?

CLEVELAND — It’s a veritable viral soup floating around us this season and chances are you or someone you know has been battling a respiratory virus. RSV, Influenza and COVID are responsible for most of the hospitalizations here in Northeast Ohio and around the country. But there is...
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls

The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
csengineermag.com

New Pedestrian Drawbridge Adds Missing Piece to Cleveland’s Harbor Loop

Earlier this year the North Coast Harbor pedestrian bridge opened to the public, connecting the Great Lakes Science Center to Voinovich Bicentennial Park in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Plans for the structure were solicited in 2019. The city of Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Transportation chose Creative Composites Group’s Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) lightweight molded panels for the new double dutch style bascule bridge.
WKYC

Akron Akronauts rocket team moves closer to a space shot

AKRON, Ohio — College students at the University of Akron are focused. Not on the next exam, but launching a rocket. The Akronauts engineering design team is a volunteer group, made up of hundreds of members, working on high altitude rocketry. “We try to make it run more like...
Cleveland.com

A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
Cleveland.com

PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
WKYC

InterContinental Cleveland hotel's 'Party With a Purpose' to bring together 200+ volunteers to make the holidays bright for Northeast Ohio kids

CLEVELAND — This Thursday night, the InterContinental Cleveland hotel is hosting its popular "Party with a Purpose" to support Cleveland children through designated local charitable organizations. "What began as a single hotel’s way to give back to children in the local community during the holiday season has become a...
signalcleveland.org

Cleveland prepares to tax large winnings from sports bets

Cleveland has tweaked its tax code to prepare for a windfall when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio. Whether that wind is a gust or a gentle breeze remains to be seen. Last week, Cleveland City Council approved a change to city law that requires sports-gaming facilities to withhold municipal income taxes on individual winnings high enough to be reportable to the Internal Revenue Service.
