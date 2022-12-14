Sheriff's sergeant saves L.A. County employ from choking

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant stepped in to save a man choking.

"It was just me doing what any deputy would do," said Sergeant Duncan.

The incident happened last week on Dec. 6 in the alley behind the Department of Public Social Services office in Los Angeles. According to the Sheriff's Department, Duncan was patrolling in the area when he saw a man with his hands around his neck, trying to communicate that he was choking on some food.

Duncan jumped out of his car to help the man by wrapping his arms around him to use the Heimlich maneuver. After about 5 or 6 thrusts, food came flying out of the distressed man's mouth.

"The quick response of Sergeant Duncan was another example of the extraordinary job the men and women of this Department provide to the citizens of LA County," said Sherrif Robert Luna. "Thank you Sergeant Duncan!"

