ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Sheriff's sergeant saves L.A. County employ from choking

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5lE5_0jhjN5hD00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant stepped in to save a man choking.

"It was just me doing what any deputy would do," said Sergeant Duncan.

The incident happened last week on Dec. 6 in the alley behind the Department of Public Social Services office in Los Angeles. According to the Sheriff's Department, Duncan was patrolling in the area when he saw a man with his hands around his neck, trying to communicate that he was choking on some food.

Duncan jumped out of his car to help the man by wrapping his arms around him to use the Heimlich maneuver. After about 5 or 6 thrusts, food came flying out of the distressed man's mouth.

"The quick response of Sergeant Duncan was another example of the extraordinary job the men and women of this Department provide to the citizens of LA County," said Sherrif Robert Luna. "Thank you Sergeant Duncan!"

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Authorities look for missing Compton teen

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old teen in Compton.Samiyra Laytice White was last seen on Tuesday, December 13th in the 800 block of North Grandee Avenue around 11 p.m.White suffers from anxiety and depression and it is unknown if she has her medications.Authorities said she is Black, around 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black braided hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses, has a scar above left eye on her forehead, and possibly has a nose piercing.Anyone who has seen her, please contact the the Compton Sheriff's at 310-605-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
COMPTON, CA
scvnews.com

Advisory: Sheriff Luna, Actor Danny Trejo, Police Officials,National Board of Pharmacies spoke on “The Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily. Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals are an...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle

A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Body found on Home Depot garden in West Hills prompts investigation

LOS ANGELES - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Garden Center at the Home Depot in West Hills on Friday morning. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home improvement store located in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard around 9 a.m. and the victim was declared dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy