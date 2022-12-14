Julian Erosa believes Alex Caceres won’t be able to keep up with his pressure, plans to “break him in the third round” at UFC Vegas 66

Read full article on original website
Related
Legless wrestler Zion Clark set for MMA debut this Saturday against Eugene Murray
Former collegiate wrestler Zion Clark will make his professional MMA debut this weekend against Eugene Murray. The 25-year-old was born with caudal regressions syndrome. The birth defect is a rare disorder that disrupts the development of the lower half of the body. While the syndrome is extremely rare, Clark has never let the disorder define him.
Conor McGregor removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years
Conor McGregor has been removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed in the Octagon since July of 2021. The 34-year-old Irishman was defeated by TKO during a trilogy match...
UFC bantamweights Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley trade barbs on social media: “You should fight Paddy… the judges won’t know who to rob”
UFC bantamweights Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley are trading barbs on social media. Obviously not the first time and certainly not the last, Cejudo and O’Malley are at it again. The two have a history of trash-talking each other and calling each other out for a fight in the Octagon.
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition. It was last Saturday night, December 10th at UFC 282, where Darren Till (18-5 MMA) was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA) in a middleweight battle. It was to be ‘The Gorilla’s’ third loss in...
Brendan Schaub believes Paddy Pimblett will be a future UFC champion: “Do your homework on him”
Brendan Schaub still believes that Paddy Pimblett is a future UFC champion. ‘The Baddy’ made his return at UFC 282 last Saturday night on pay-per-view. Despite being just three fights into his journey in the promotion, he’s already a superstar. Brand deals with Barstool Sports, as well as a popular podcast, have helped in spades.
Magomed Ankalaev issues statement on his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282: “It’s hard to describe the words”
Magomed Ankalaev still can’t believe he isn’t the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Ankalaev was fighting Jan Blachowicz for the vacant belt at UFC 282, and when the fight ended, many thought the Russian would be declared the new champ. However, the judges scored it as a split draw and now, after a couple of days, Ankalaev has taken to Instagram to release a lengthy statement.
Valentina Shevchenko name drops two opponents for her next title defense
Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on who she will face next as her UFC flyweight title reign continues. Ever since capturing the belt four years ago, Valentina Shevchenko has been the queen at 125 pounds. ‘Bullet’ has been able to defeat everyone who has stepped forward, even if the win over Taila Santos was a bit controversial.
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw not ruling out an eventual return to fighting: “We’ll see how successful things turn out for me outside the cage”
TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on a possible return to mixed martial arts following his retirement earlier this month. Back in October at UFC 280, TJ Dillashaw fought for the UFC bantamweight title. His aim was to win the gold for the third time, but ultimately, he fell short as a result of a nasty shoulder injury. As a result, Aljamain Sterling is still the king at 135 pounds.
Israel Adesanya shares advice for Darren Till following latest loss at UFC 282
Israel Adesanya has released a video of him reacting to Darren Till’s latest defeat inside the Octagon at UFC 282. For the longest time it felt as if Darren Till was the next big thing in UK MMA. Unfortunately for the Liverpudlian, things haven’t quite turned out that way.
KSI blasts “disrespectful” Dillon Danis for no-showing press conference, ‘El Jefe’ fires back
KSI has taken a shot at Dillon Danis for not showing up to their press conference to promote their upcoming boxing match. KSI and Danis are set to headline Misfits 004 on January 14 in London, England. It’s an intriguing bout and a month out from the fight, a press conference was scheduled on Wednesday in England. Yet, it was revealed that Danis was unable to make his plane, preferring to concentrate on training after suffering a bout of influenza.
Conor McGregor sounds off on Artem Lobov following latest lawsuit for intimidation: “I’m not paying these lawyers nothing”
Conor McGregor is sounding off on Artem Lobov following his latest lawsuit for intimidation. Former MMA fighter Artem Lobov has apparently filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Conor McGregor. Lobov maintains he is entitled to a percentage of McGregor’s earnings in the sale of the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand.
Jared Gordon weighs in on Doug Crosby’s controversial scorecards from Bellator 289 and UFC 282: “The only thing that makes sense is that he is an idiot”
Jared Gordon has given his thoughts on the controversial scorecards issued by Doug Crosby in the last few weeks. Back at Bellator 289, Doug Crosby scored the main event 50-45 in favour of Danny Sabatello. On the flip side, his two colleagues scored the contest 48-47 for Raufeon Stots. The decision has led Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulations commission director Mike Mazzulli to review the fight.
Bobby Green rips “amateur fighter” Paddy Pimblett, says it would be “disrespectful” if they are in the same cage: “He doesn’t belong”
Bobby Green doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett would accept a fight with him, but if he did, he says the scrap would not be close. After Pimblett beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282, many wondered who would be next for the Brit. A popular name was Green who is set to face Drew Dober on Saturday at UFC Vegas 66. Yet, Green doesn’t think highly of Pimblett and believes he would beat him with ease.
Journey Newson expects a “high-pace” fight against Sergey Morozov but believes he will KO him: “I can easily KO this guy, honestly”
Journey Newson wanted to get one more fight this year and he has gotten his wish. Newson ended his layoff in May at UFC 274 as he beat Fernie Garcia by decision. After the win, the plan was to fight at the end of the year and he will return at UFC Vegas 66 against Sergey Morozov.
John McCarthy believes current UFC seating arrangement causes issues for judges: “You want better scores, change it”
John McCarthy believes the UFC seating arrangement is what causes issues for judges when scoring fights for the promotion. Over the course of the last few weeks, months and years, judging has been a big issue in mixed martial arts. Some think the problem is exaggerated whereas others want it to be addressed immediately.
Sean Strickland reacts to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of UFC President Dana White: “Dana is a business man and we are the cattle”
UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has reacted to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of Dana White. It’s been an eventful few days for the UFC president, mainly due to their pay-per-view offering last Saturday. Both of the top two bouts on UFC 282 in Las Vegas were highly controversial. In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett eeked out a decision victory over Jared Gordon. That’s despite many believing ‘The Baddy’ deserved his first loss in the promotion.
Daniel Cormier sounds off on Raul Rosas Jr. calling to face UFC champion Aljamain Sterling: “That’s youthful ignorance”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Raul Rosas Jr. is showing his youth by calling out Aljamain Sterling. ‘El Nino Problema’ is fresh off his UFC debut last Saturday night against Jay Perrin. At UFC 282, Rosas Jr. dominated the much more experienced bantamweight in the first round. Near the end of the frame, the prospect picked up the victory by submission.
Jamahal Hill confident Glover Teixeira has never seen anyone with his “finishing ability” ahead of UFC 283: “You can’t compare me to nobody else bro”
Jamahal Hill has expressed his confidence in being able to finish Glover Teixeira when they meet next month at UFC 283. In a strange twist of fate, Jamahal Hill will fight Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight title next month in Brazil. It comes after the title bout at UFC 282, between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, ended in a split draw.
Pro fighters make their picks for Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
In the main event of UFC Vegas 66 on Saturday, a middleweight bout headlines the card as Jared Cannonier takes on Sean Strickland. Heading into the fight, the oddsmakers have it as a pick’em as Cannonier is -111 while the comeback on Strickland is -115 on FanDuel. Ahead of...
Glover Teixeira confirms retirement plans on hold ahead of Jamahal Hill fight at UFC 283: “We see the level I’m fighting”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira isn’t thinking about retirement. The Brazilian has been out of action since his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June. While the bout was back and forth for all five rounds, it was ‘Denisa’ who secured the victory by submission.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0