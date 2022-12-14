Julian Erosa believes Alex Caceres won’t be able to keep up with his pressure, plans to “break him in the third round” at UFC Vegas 66

Bobby Green doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett would accept a fight with him, but if he did, he says the scrap would not be close. After Pimblett beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282, many wondered who would be next for the Brit. A popular name was Green who is set to face Drew Dober on Saturday at UFC Vegas 66. Yet, Green doesn’t think highly of Pimblett and believes he would beat him with ease.

1 DAY AGO