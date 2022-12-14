Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Brittney Griner thanks Biden, fans in first Instagram post since return to U.S.
Brittney Griner has made her first public statement since her return to the U.S. after being released from Russian custody. In an Instagram post on Friday, the WNBA star thanked President Biden as well as her fans, saying it was “the love from so many” that kept her going. Dec. 16, 2022.
Brittney Griner Is Free and Paul Whelan Should Be Next
Anyone who was screaming for Griner's release should be putting up #PaulWhelan until he's home too.
TMZ.com
Plies Says Be Happy for Brittney Griner Now and Paul Whelan Later
Plies is ecstatic about Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison ... and says there's no reason for Paul Whelan's plight to overshadow the WNBA star's homecoming. The Florida rapper went on a rant about people, like his cousin, who are focusing on the sad and disappointing fact Whelan -- a retired Marine -- is still in a Russian prison, as he has been for almost 4 years.
Comments / 0