23-Year-Old Seriously Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Bellingham. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 5 near milepost 248, near Lake Padden. 23-Year-Old Isaac L Dykstra was traveling northbound when...
KOMO News
1 killed, 4 injured in string of shootings in less than 24 hours in Everett
EVERETT, Wash, — Police are investigating after five people were shot and another person was assaulted in four separate incidents in Everett in a 24-hour period. One of the people who was shot died from their injuries. The latest shooting happened just after midnight Thursday. According to the Everett...
Driver killed in two-car rollover collision in Federal Way
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a violent rollover crash in Federal Way. Police had to shut down a section of 356th Street for several hours Thursday morning while investigating the cause. “We just heard somebody flying down the road and then a really loud...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Burien (Burien, WA)
According to the King County Sheriff’s County, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Burien. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 12200 block of Roseburg Avenue. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when he...
Investigation underway after Everett firefighters find deceased person inside semi-truck
EVERETT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after firefighters with the Everett Fire Department found a person dead inside a semi-truck. Crews responded to a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th Street Southwest in Everett on Tuesday evening. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters extinguished the flames...
myeverettnews.com
24 Hours – 4 Different Shootings In Everett, Washington Leave 1 Dead, 4 Injured
Editor’s Update 8:30 AM: Got an update in from Everett Police on the shooting near the Men’s Mission. Early this morning, a little after midnight, EPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Smith Ave for reports of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located...
KOMO News
Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex
EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building
Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested
After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
myeverettnews.com
Homicide Investigation Underway After Report Of Shots Fired In South Everett
Editor’s Update 2:00 PM: Everett Police say the victim was a male in his 20s. As of this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Around 4:30 AM police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex at 2 W. Casino Road in south Everett, Washington.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Gunfire outside E Madison Safeway sends bullet through window
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Stabbing: Neighbors came to...
Chronicle
Court Records Describe How Man Ended Up Dead After Confrontation at Thurston County Motel
Court records reveal new details about the alleged murder of a Kenmore man outside a Lacey motel in August. Sean Shea died Aug. 30 after suffering blunt force injuries to his head. First responders found him outside a motel on the 100 block of College Street Southeast, next to Interstate 5, The Olympian previously reported.
KOMO News
Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Edmonds hotel-turned-shelter closed due to drug contamination
Less than four months after Snohomish County purchased the Edmonds Best Value Inn on Highway 99 for more than $9 million to provide “time-limited, bridge housing” for homeless locals, the Highway 99 facility has been closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a county official has confirmed. Neighbors started texting...
myeverettnews.com
Police Dealing With Three Separate Shootings In Everett, Washington Within 12 Hours
It’s shortly after 5:00PM and Everett Police are back at the Bluffs Apartments at 2 West Casino Road investigating a different shooting from one that occurred this morning at 4:30 AM at this same complex. In that case a person was shot to death at a different building. Here is our story on that shooting.
Members of organized retail theft group arrested in Lynnwood following emphasis patrols
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Several members of an organized retail theft group that has allegedly been hitting Target stores across the country were arrested on Tuesday. The arrests were made as the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis patrol with Target, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s. Three people were arrested...
Seattle police arrest pair of graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300K in damage
SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested two “prolific” graffiti taggers who prosecutors say are accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage around the city. Court documents say the suspects were found in paint-splattered clothes in Capitol Hill last week. The suspects, Casey Cain, 36, and Jose...
Two Renton restaurants damaged after attempted burglaries
Two restaurants in Renton off 43rd Street were damaged Tuesday morning. Mohamed Eljedawy, owner of Momo’s Kebab, said at around 4 a.m., he got a call from his alarm company, notifying him that something was happening at the restaurant. “I show up. There was four, five cops ... here...
4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Everett (Everett, WA)
The Everett police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Evergreen Way at night. According to the police, one of the people involved in the crash had incurred critical injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicle. There were three other people who were also injured in the accident but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
‘It was really terrifying’: Neighbors rocked by explosion near Sam Smith Park in Seattle
SEATTLE — People living in the Central District near Sam Smith Park are on edge following an explosion early Sunday morning. “It shook the house. It was almost like a real bomb, like something you would hear from a military base or something,” Tanner Lear, who lives in the area, said.
