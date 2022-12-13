ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

KOMO News

Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex

EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
LACEY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Gunfire outside E Madison Safeway sends bullet through window

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Stabbing: Neighbors came to...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Edmonds hotel-turned-shelter closed due to drug contamination

Less than four months after Snohomish County purchased the Edmonds Best Value Inn on Highway 99 for more than $9 million to provide “time-limited, bridge housing” for homeless locals, the Highway 99 facility has been closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a county official has confirmed. Neighbors started texting...
EDMONDS, WA
Nationwide Report

4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Everett (Everett, WA)

The Everett police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Evergreen Way at night. According to the police, one of the people involved in the crash had incurred critical injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicle. There were three other people who were also injured in the accident but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
EVERETT, WA

