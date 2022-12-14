ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Klay Thompson Just Became The 13th Player In NBA History To Do This

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Klay Thompson reached a career milestone in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors got blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks 128-117 in Wisconsin.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 14-14 on the season.

However, during the game Klay Thompson reached a massive career milestone.

The five-time NBA All-Star made his 2,000th career three-pointer, which only 12 other players in the history of the league have done.

Warriors PR: "Klay Thompson hit his 2,000th career 3-pointer, becoming the 13th player in NBA history to reach the milestone."

Thompson is one of the best shooters of all-time and is currently 13th on the all-time list for most three-pointers made.

For his career, he is shooting 41.5% from the three-point range on 7.2 attempts per contest.

He finished his night against the Bucks, putting up 14 points, one rebound and two assists in 27 minutes of playing time.

Coming into the game, Thompson was averaging 18.9 points per contest on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range.

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth NBA Championship in the previous eight seasons.

However, they have been an up-and-down team to start the 2022-23 season.

After starting 3-7 in their first ten games, the Warriors have played much better as of late , but they are only the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Their biggest struggles have come on the road, where they are now 2-12 in 14 games.

On Wednesday night, the Warriors will play the second night of a back-to-back when they face off with the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

New York, NY
