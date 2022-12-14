ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in San Diego.

The El Capitan High School basketball team will have a game with Kearny High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

El Capitan High School
Kearny High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The El Cajon Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on December 13, 2022, 18:15:00.

El Cajon Valley High School
Crawford Senior High School
December 13, 2022
18:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The La Jolla High School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

La Jolla High School
Montgomery High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Morse High School basketball team will have a game with University City High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Morse High School
University City High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The San Pasqual High School basketball team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

San Pasqual High School
Westview High School - San Diego
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The San Pasqual High School basketball team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 02:00:00.

San Pasqual High School
Westview High School - San Diego
December 14, 2022
02:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

