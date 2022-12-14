San Diego, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in San Diego.
The El Capitan High School basketball team will have a game with Kearny High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.
The El Cajon Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on December 13, 2022, 18:15:00.
The La Jolla High School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
The Morse High School basketball team will have a game with University City High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.
The San Pasqual High School basketball team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.
The San Pasqual High School basketball team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 02:00:00.
