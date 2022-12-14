ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

West Ottawa swimming edges Zeeland in top-5 showdown

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ph3zc_0jhjMat000

PARK TWP. - The No. 3 West Ottawa boys swim team defeated No. 4 Zeeland 98-88 and No. 10 Byron Center 127-59 in a double dual meet on Tuesday.

Zeeland also defeated Byron Center 118-68.

West Ottawa's Julian Carrier won the 50 freestyle in 21.73 and 100 freestyle (48.44). Joseph Engle won the 100 butterfly (56.73). Owen Carlson won the 100 backstroke (55.89).

Subscribe:Get complete local sports coverage with this special offer

Carrier, Brody Menghini, Owen Jungblut and Engle won the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.96).

Zeeland's Owen Durham, Owen Stevens, Fischer Sytsma and Ben Greshaw won the 200 medley relay (1:40.20).

Stevens won the 200 IM (1:54.42) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.09). Isaac DeVries won the 200 freestyle (1:46.95) and 500 freestyle (5:00.96).

Durham, DeVries, Greshaw and Stevens won the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.97).

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Big 4 Guide to Christmas and holiday meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This holiday season, several local restaurants in and near Grand Rapids, Holland, Lansing, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo are giving the gift of a great Christmas meal to the community! Our latest Big 4 Guide features holiday meals, catering options, buffets and dinners to go. Check it out below!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

At Least 5 Must-See West Michigan Holiday Light Displays in 2022

When it comes to the holidays, whether you celebrate or not, it seems that most people absolutely love looking at holiday light displays. As a kid, it's easy to simply get lost in the magic and wonder of the lights. As an adult, I now understand the amount of time and effort required to make those holiday displays happen so I appreciate them even more.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: December 15, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has not received an inch of snow since Nov. 20, or 25 days! Snow lovers rejoice, as that will change this weekend and beyond. Remarkably, we are still above average for the season. There is very little, if any, usable snow across...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Anna’s House debuting winter menu tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We always love having this next guest on eightWest because their creativity really shines with all their amazing food! Anna’s House is debuting its winter features menu starting tomorrow. Anna’s House has 5 new items that will be at their 9 Michigan locations and they have a large menu that satisfies a variety of dietary lifestyles. We have Executive Chef, Jon Schwartz, in studio with us.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy