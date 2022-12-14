West Ottawa swimming edges Zeeland in top-5 showdown

PARK TWP. - The No. 3 West Ottawa boys swim team defeated No. 4 Zeeland 98-88 and No. 10 Byron Center 127-59 in a double dual meet on Tuesday.

Zeeland also defeated Byron Center 118-68.

West Ottawa's Julian Carrier won the 50 freestyle in 21.73 and 100 freestyle (48.44). Joseph Engle won the 100 butterfly (56.73). Owen Carlson won the 100 backstroke (55.89).

Carrier, Brody Menghini, Owen Jungblut and Engle won the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.96).

Zeeland's Owen Durham, Owen Stevens, Fischer Sytsma and Ben Greshaw won the 200 medley relay (1:40.20).

Stevens won the 200 IM (1:54.42) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.09). Isaac DeVries won the 200 freestyle (1:46.95) and 500 freestyle (5:00.96).

Durham, DeVries, Greshaw and Stevens won the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.97).

