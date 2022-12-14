Read full article on original website
Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour
TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
Montrose will be home to Bun B's Trill Burgers' first brick-and-mortar
HOUSTON — Burger fans are in for a treat. Bun B's Trill Burgers is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at a familiar address. The restaurant will be at the former home of Houston's longest-running James Coney Island location at the corner of Richmond and Shepherd. It's expected to open...
Deadly night on roads: 3 separate crashes reported across the Houston area
HOUSTON — Three major crashes made for a deadly night on Houston-area roadways. In west Houston, a woman was hit and killed on Highway 6 just before 10:30 Thursday. Several witnesses told Houston police that the victim was walking in the main lanes when she was hit. The driver...
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
Man arrested after puppy tossed over Houston balcony
The dog had to get its leg amputated after falling 15 feet to the concrete below. It's currently recovering in a foster home and doing well, according to the SPCA.
Bond reduced for man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff
HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff had his bond reduced during a court hearing Wednesday. Bond had originally been set at $2 million for Patrick Clark earlier this month but it was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. They also argued that Clark's family couldn't afford the $2 million bond amount.
8 social media influencers, 4 from Houston area, indicted in securities fraud scheme
HOUSTON — Eight social media influencers, four from the Houston area, have been accused of using their social media presence to commit securities fraud in a "pump and dump" scheme. According to court documents, the eight individuals, who collectively had over 1.5 million followers, used their social media presence...
You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2019. While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of...
Driver arrested after going the wrong way for 12 miles on Westpark Tollway, Pct. 5 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A wrong-way driver was arrested after several close calls on the Westpark Tollway early Thursday, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. when the Harris County Toll Road Authority dispatch received an alert through the wrong-way...
Houston forecast: Spotty rain possible Friday afternoon; chill headed our way
The spotty rain chance is expected during the afternoon commute and could linger through Saturday morning. The rain will be light in nature.
What you need to know before heading to Houston airports this holiday season
HOUSTON — Millions of Texans are expected to hit the road and the skies as the big holiday rush kicks off this weekend making it the third busiest year for travel ever documented. Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season at...
Man arrested after baby husky thrown off Houston balcony
HOUSTON — A man accused of throwing a baby husky off a balcony in November has been arrested, according to Harris County Precinct 1 deputies. Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges after deputies said he was the man caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony, causing the puppy to fall 15 feet to the concrete below.
Wreaths Across America Houston: Ongoing construction could impact parking
HOUSTON — Wreaths Across America Houston's annual wreath-laying ceremony will take place tomorrow at the Houston National Cemetery. Organizers say ongoing construction at the cemetery may cause travel patterns on the roadways to change. They say the best place to park is at the Greenspoint Mall, where you can take a free shuttle to the cemetery, as parking at the cemetery is usually full by 9 a.m.
1 in custody after high-speed chase ends in NW Houston
HOUSTON — At least one person was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through northwest Houston. The chase ended in the Acres Homes area near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery roads. According to Houston police, the driver of a black...
KHOU 11 visits man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff in Harris County Jail
HOUSTON — Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff, is due in court on Wednesday. His lawyers are asking for his $2 million bond to be reduced. Lawyers said they believe the bond amount is "excessive" and want a judge to reduce it...
Hundreds of complaints filed against Houston company over misleading health insurance pitch
HOUSTON — They thought they were buying health insurance, but what they got wasn’t insurance at all. Nearly 200 consumers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s Office claiming a faith-based Houston company took their money but left them with little to no coverage and a lot of unpaid medical bills.
Need Weekend Plans? Check Out These Houston Holiday Happenings
HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative. Visit With Santa, Storytime With Mrs. Claus & Holiday Crafts. Featuring: Hot Chocolate Bar, Holiday Markets, Roaming Carolers, Holiday Treats, Movie Nights & Photo Opportunities. Now – January 2. Get the City Lights Pass. Chance...
'I started with the district in January of 1968' | Houston ISD teacher talks about her long career in the classroom
HOUSTON, Texas — A monumental education career is still going strong at the landmark Navarro Middle School on Houston’s East End. “I started with the district in January of 1968,” said teacher Sharon Lemond. Sharon, 77, is in her 54th year teaching. "Seems like it just started...
LIST: Houston-area restaurants open for Christmas
HOUSTON — Many people are probably still drained from the full spread they cooked on Thanksgiving dinner and have decided to leave the pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets this Christmas. If you're one of those people, then you may have made a great decision because there are...
