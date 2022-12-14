HOUSTON — Wreaths Across America Houston's annual wreath-laying ceremony will take place tomorrow at the Houston National Cemetery. Organizers say ongoing construction at the cemetery may cause travel patterns on the roadways to change. They say the best place to park is at the Greenspoint Mall, where you can take a free shuttle to the cemetery, as parking at the cemetery is usually full by 9 a.m.

