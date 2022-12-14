ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour

TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bond reduced for man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff

HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff had his bond reduced during a court hearing Wednesday. Bond had originally been set at $2 million for Patrick Clark earlier this month but it was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. They also argued that Clark's family couldn't afford the $2 million bond amount.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man arrested after baby husky thrown off Houston balcony

HOUSTON — A man accused of throwing a baby husky off a balcony in November has been arrested, according to Harris County Precinct 1 deputies. Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges after deputies said he was the man caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony, causing the puppy to fall 15 feet to the concrete below.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Wreaths Across America Houston: Ongoing construction could impact parking

HOUSTON — Wreaths Across America Houston's annual wreath-laying ceremony will take place tomorrow at the Houston National Cemetery. Organizers say ongoing construction at the cemetery may cause travel patterns on the roadways to change. They say the best place to park is at the Greenspoint Mall, where you can take a free shuttle to the cemetery, as parking at the cemetery is usually full by 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

1 in custody after high-speed chase ends in NW Houston

HOUSTON — At least one person was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through northwest Houston. The chase ended in the Acres Homes area near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery roads. According to Houston police, the driver of a black...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Need Weekend Plans? Check Out These Houston Holiday Happenings

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative. Visit With Santa, Storytime With Mrs. Claus & Holiday Crafts. Featuring: Hot Chocolate Bar, Holiday Markets, Roaming Carolers, Holiday Treats, Movie Nights & Photo Opportunities. Now – January 2. Get the City Lights Pass. Chance...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

LIST: Houston-area restaurants open for Christmas

HOUSTON — Many people are probably still drained from the full spread they cooked on Thanksgiving dinner and have decided to leave the pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets this Christmas. If you're one of those people, then you may have made a great decision because there are...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy