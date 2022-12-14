Read full article on original website
ECISD looking at another bond as school infrastructure crumbles
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 12/14/22 - clipped version. Updated:...
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy Rebels defeat Andrews Mustangs 67-56
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels defeated the Andrews Mustangs 67-56 in a non-district matchup on Tuesday night. Watch below for the highlights.
Wish comes true for Greathouse student
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Greathouse Elementary third-grader Austin Whitfield thought he was going to the cafeteria with his classmates Wednesday, Dec. 7, to receive an award, but instead a surprise was in store. Austin and his family learned that the Kids Wish Network granted his wish to visit Southern California....
City of Odessa votes to terminate City Manager and City Attorney
The yet-to-be-revealed center could be built near Hwy 191 and Hwy 158. REMEMBERING MIKE LEACH: West Texas coaches discuss impact and legacy of former Texas Tech coach. CBS7 talked with Odessa High School head coach Dusty Ortiz and Midland Legacy head coach Clint Hartman about their memories of Leach, and the legacy he leaves behind.
Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!
Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
Premiere Truck of Odessa donates shoes and socks to over 150 kids
Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. MDC gets green light to pursue new entertainment center. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:18 PM...
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village
ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
Eastbound lanes of I-20 east of 1788 bridge closed
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland both eastbound lanes of Interstate 20, east of the 1788 bridge, are closed due to a crash. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. CBS7 will update this story as more information is known.
62-Year-Old Robert Redman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Neely Avenue and Cessna Dr.
Odessa City Councilman issues statement following this week's council meeting
ODESSA, Texas — Since the shakeup at Odessa City Council meeting that resulted in the firing of City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks, there are many questions still unanswered. Most of the members of the council have not gotten back to NewsWest 9 or declined to...
MDC gets city council approval to move forward with new entertainment center
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland City Council approved a letter of intent Tuesday morning to develop land for a massive recreation and entertainment center on 60,00 sq. ft. near the corner of Hwy 191 and Hwy 158. But despite the project getting the green light, there’s still a lot...
Hurry! Are These The Slowest Traffic Light Intersections in West Texas?
Every city has them. And, for some reason, it's always the intersection that you're at right? Recently, it was asked on Facebook what are the SLOWEST lights in West Texas. Here are some of the answers. Which intersections would you add to the list?. • 42nd & WEST COUNTY RD...
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Humberto Polanco, 37, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of three charges; Murder, an Accident Involving Death, and Tampering with Evidence. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Polanco was sentenced to life in prison for Murder and an Accident Involving Death. With an additional 20 years for Tampering with Evidence.
Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, RK Pump Supply donated a $1500 check, 600 pounds of meat, and $1000 worth of thermals to Jesus House of Odessa. This Christmas donation and others will go toward building His Community, a project by Jesus House that hopes to bring affordable housing to qualified individuals.
Ector County ISD considering bond to help crumbling infrastructure
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County ISD is searching for ways to upgrade its aging facilities. For years, ECISD has had trouble keeping up with its infrastructure as its schools are slowly falling apart. It’s problem Executive Director of District Operations Cortney Smith knows well. “Our cast iron...
Odessa attorney suing the City of Odessa for violating rights
ODESSA, Texas — Less than 24 hours after an Odessa City Council meeting led to the firing of two city employees, a lawsuit is in the works. Gaven Norris, Managing Attorney at Gaven Norris Law Office, is filing a lawsuit against the City of Odessa. The reason for the lawsuit is to address the actions by the City Council during the Public Meeting, but it goes further than that. Norris said the wrongdoings have been happening for years.
New HTeaO Coming Soon To This Location In Odessa!
Put this in the 'things we can never have too many of' file. In case you haven't noticed something new is coming to Odessa right across from the Walmart on John Ben Sheppard Parkway. Yep! In the Music City Mall parking lot, south of Golden Corral (did I get descriptive enough for you?) construction has begun on something new!
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/14/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/14/22: A strong storm system to the north of West Texas will continue to bring gusty winds to the forecast this afternoon with some areas looking at more gusts up to 35-40 mph. An Arctic cold front will arrive late on Wednesday into Thursday dropping temperatures further for the end of the week and into the weekend. Watch out for wind chill values in the 20s in the early morning hours.
OHS student arrested for social media threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa High School student was arrested Friday morning for threat/exhibition of a firearm on a school or bus. Friday morning, ECISD police at Odessa High School were shown a social media video showing a person with a weapon; it was reported the video was shot on or near the OHS campus.
Man sentenced for running woman over in car
ODESSA, Texas — A man accused of purposefully running a woman over in Odessa in 2020 has been sentenced for three charges. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Humberto Polanco, 37, guilty of murder, accident involving death and tampering with evidence. He was...
