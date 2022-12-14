ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30 was intentionally set. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

53rd and Clarke shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 16 near 53rd and Clarke. It happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired on Milwaukee's north side, argument after crash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that followed a crash on the city's north side Thursday, Dec. 15. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said an argument started between two parties involved in the crash near 60th and Silver Spring. Someone fired shots, but no one was hit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

107th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 107th Street and Good Hope Road. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman in custody after shooting a 26-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Eggert Place near 87 St. and Villard. Police say a Milwaukee 27-year-old woman shot a 26-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 shot in Milwaukee near 66th and Stark

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were shot Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 near 66th and Stark. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. The victims, ages 21 and 19, showed up at the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police recover 31 'likely stolen' packages

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police said 31 "likely stolen" packages were recovered after a tip from a resident reporting a theft in progress. According to police, the caller on Wednesday, Dec. 14 watched his package being stolen on his doorbell camera. Wauwatosa police found the vehicle involved. They said it...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Shooting incident' on I-94 WB at Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE - I-94 westbound was temporarily closed from the Marquette Interchange Wednesday, Dec. 14 while authorities investigate a shooting incident. All lanes are now open. A vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported. The shooting incident remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI

