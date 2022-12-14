Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30 was intentionally set. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Clarke shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 16 near 53rd and Clarke. It happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drunk driving crash, mother of 4 killed, friend charged
A surprise trip back home to Milwaukee took a tragic turn when a woman was killed in a drunk driving crash. DeeAnna Edwards, 31, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend. Investigators say that friend was nearly 3 times the legal limit.
CBS 58
House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
Two people targeted, shot while driving in Milwaukee's Third Ward
Two people were shot while driving in the Third Ward Tuesday. Milwaukee Police say the shooter was in another car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired on Milwaukee's north side, argument after crash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that followed a crash on the city's north side Thursday, Dec. 15. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said an argument started between two parties involved in the crash near 60th and Silver Spring. Someone fired shots, but no one was hit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving.
Medical examiner identifies 2 of the 3 victims in deadly Wauwatosa crash
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Ofice identified one of three people who died in a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
107th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 107th Street and Good Hope Road. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Woman dies after being shot by police in Waukesha
Police in Wisconsin say a woman was killed and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a home.
Public works driver killed in triple fatal crash identified
The 64-year-old woman was identified as Denise Durrah, of Milwaukee. Durrah was one of the three victims killed in the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee downtown crime scene after shooting, 3 hospitalized
FOX6's cameras captured a crime scene outside the Milwaukee Police Department's downtown police station Tuesday night. Milwaukee fire officials said someone approached a car and started shooting, sending three people to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa fatal crash, DPW driver's family suspects medical emergency
Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Denise Durrah, 64, the Milwaukee DPW worker who was one of three people killed in the fiery 10-car crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday. Police said they don't believe the crash was intentional.
Nurse attacked in Milwaukee hospital: 'Street brawl you would see in a movie'
Lawmakers in our state have taken notice, and passed a law this year, making it a felony to threaten a healthcare worker.
WISN
Milwaukee woman in custody after shooting a 26-year-old man
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Eggert Place near 87 St. and Villard. Police say a Milwaukee 27-year-old woman shot a 26-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shot in Milwaukee near 66th and Stark
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were shot Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 near 66th and Stark. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. The victims, ages 21 and 19, showed up at the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have...
WISN
Exclusive: Woman who reported daughter, granddaughter missing responds to lack of alert
MILWAUKEE — Questions still remain about why more urgent action wasn't taken when a mother and daughter were reported missing last week. Last Thursday, a witness saw a submerged vehicle in Northridge Lake near 71st Street and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. Crews later pulled the bodies of 25-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas
The Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of at the hospital months ago was arrested by US Marshals in Texas. He's accused of driving 94 mph in a 35 mph zone, crashing into and killing Joseph Papia, 71, a Milwaukee grandfather.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police recover 31 'likely stolen' packages
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police said 31 "likely stolen" packages were recovered after a tip from a resident reporting a theft in progress. According to police, the caller on Wednesday, Dec. 14 watched his package being stolen on his doorbell camera. Wauwatosa police found the vehicle involved. They said it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Shooting incident' on I-94 WB at Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE - I-94 westbound was temporarily closed from the Marquette Interchange Wednesday, Dec. 14 while authorities investigate a shooting incident. All lanes are now open. A vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported. The shooting incident remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
