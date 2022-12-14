Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Bentke is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Brenham High School senior has a 4-point-48 grade point average and ranks number 8 in her class. Brooke has been a class representative for four years. Served on the Homecoming Court as well as being a member of the National Honor Society and participated as a Sophomore Server.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Foundation spreading holiday cheer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year comes to a close, staff at the Texas A&M Foundation took time to gather and have fun at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Thursday. “This is a way for my team at the Texas A&M Foundation to get together to look...
KBTX.com
Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring. Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students. Lopez was also...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD Habitat home build initiative exceeds fundraising goals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District is putting its Essential 8 character traits into action through a partnership with the Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity. For months Bryan ISD students, teachers, staff, and community members have raised awareness and money for the Bryan ISD build initiative which will...
KBTX.com
Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
KBTX.com
Aggie owned store donates funds for veterans’ mental health
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new pop-up shop is in College Station to celebrate graduation at Texas A&M University. The Charge Stately Apparel, a veteran and Aggie owned clothing company based in Austin made a quick trip to College Station on Friday. The owners said their shop has some last minute options for holiday gifts that also spread some Christmas cheer.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: The Grinch visits Johnson Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Grinch made a special visit to Johnson Elementary in Bryan this week to help students arrive at school safely. He and his helpers even had some holiday snacks ready for students. This week marks the final week of the semester and this is a great way...
KBTX.com
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
KBTX.com
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
Bryan College Station Eagle
United Way of the Brazos Valley donates over 10,000 books to local schools
United Way of the Brazos Valley hosted four book giveaways at local schools this month to donate over 10,000 books and 2,000 blankets through its Books and a Blanket program. The UWBV team worked hard to oversee four Books and a Blanket deliveries at Caldwell Elementary in Caldwell, Kemp-Carver Elementary in Bryan, John C. Webb Elementary in Navasota and Hearne Elementary in Hearne the past two weeks.
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card: December 15, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
KBTX.com
New Goodwill retail store will open next year in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from Heart of Texas Goodwill:. Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc. is proud to announce the development of a new 15,000 sq. ft. retail store and donation center to be constructed on Highway 6 in College Station. The former Harley...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Baseball Women’s Clinic Slated for January 26
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies will host the second annual Texas A&M Baseball Women’s Clinic on Thursday, January 26. The event, sponsored by Aggieland Roofing, is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:00 p.m. at the Student Rec Center, Room 299 with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Attendees will...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
KBTX.com
Sean Witherwax named next head football coach and athletic director at Caldwell ISD
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets announced the hiring of Sean Witherwax as its next head football coach and athletic director.. Witherwax was the offensive coordinator with Lee Fedora at A&M Consolidated for the last six years. He brings 26 years of coaching experience to the Hornets including one...
KBTX.com
St. Joseph doctor explores and explains RSV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing and people falling ill, we can easily get confused by the flu, COVID and even RSV. Today we sat down with Dr. Neal Spears from St. Joseph Health to find out what RSV is, how you catch the respiratory virus and preventative measures.
KBTX.com
Smoke Bouie enters transfer portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The list of Texas A&M football players entering the transfer portal continues to grow this off season. Smoke Bouie is the latest to add his name to that list. The freshman cornerback appeared in seven games for the Aggies this season which he recorded four tackles...
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
KBTX.com
‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17. The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.
KBTX.com
Holiday shopping stays busy, despite inflation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Inflation is weighing heavy on the wallets of holiday shoppers this year. Experts say consumers will pay nearly seven percent more on holiday gifts this year, compared to what they did in 2020. Chrissy Sayers and her family have owned Bird’s Nest Gifts and Antiques for nearly...
