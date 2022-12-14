ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder insists company has never received funding from J.P. Grant

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott is saying nothing more about the $5,000 campaign contribution he accepted this year from the same businessman whose contribution he rejected three years ago. "The comments I said last week are going to be my comments on it," said Mayor Scott on Wednesday...
Contributor to Mayor Scott's campaign was once targeted for disbarment

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is not explaining his acceptance of a $5,000 campaign contribution from a city contractor whose contribution he returned three years ago. "This is about doing the right thing and about reform," said Scott three years ago when he returned a $4,500 donation...
Political leaders attend ribbon cutting for newly upgraded school in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, state and city leaders, and students joined together in celebration for a ribbon cutting newly upgraded Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. The Baltimore city school received new paint and ceiling grids in classrooms and corridors, technology upgrades and new classroom furniture, as...
Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
MDOT MTA celebrates completion of MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance Facility

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit System (MDOT MTA) held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the completion of the new MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance Facility in Baltimore. The $64.2 million project of the new 35,000-square-foot facility will "enhance locomotive and railcar maintenance capabilities and...
Councilman calls it 'shameful' and 'tone deaf' for DPW to use time, resources to rebrand

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Councilman is highly critical of the Department of Public Works’ decision to rebrand with a new look and new logo. “Normally when you rebrand you’re doing something different,” said City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer. “You want to show a fresh new style, you wanna show that you’re doing something different. But as you see here [at the Northwest Transfer Station], the day after DPW launched their rebrand -- the same chronic issues still persist.”
Revitalization in Baltimore with the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City organizations are working together to rebuild a once-thriving community. The Upton Neighborhood was significant in the nation's Civil Rights Movement. Cross Street Partners, Beloved Community Services Corp., and the University of Maryland are redeveloping the Henry Garnet School into the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity...
School and business delays Thursday due to ice morning conditions

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, December 15 the following schools and businesses are closed due to icy conditions in the forecast:. Baltimore County Circuit Court: Opening at 10a; Staff report at 9a. Baltimore City Government: Opening two hours late. Baltimore City Public Schools: Opening two hours late. Baltimore County...
Baltimore and Anne Arundel County on Winter Weather

The first winter weather system hits Maryland Thursday. The morning show spoke with both Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on how they prepared for the icy conditions. Executive Olszewski says they are pleased with how things are going in Baltimore County this morning...
