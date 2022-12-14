Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Founder insists company has never received funding from J.P. Grant
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott is saying nothing more about the $5,000 campaign contribution he accepted this year from the same businessman whose contribution he rejected three years ago. "The comments I said last week are going to be my comments on it," said Mayor Scott on Wednesday...
Contributor to Mayor Scott's campaign was once targeted for disbarment
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is not explaining his acceptance of a $5,000 campaign contribution from a city contractor whose contribution he returned three years ago. "This is about doing the right thing and about reform," said Scott three years ago when he returned a $4,500 donation...
With plans to expand Group Violence Reduction Strategy, councilmembers have concerns
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — During the final monthly meeting of the public safety committee, Baltimore City leaders learned a key partner in the city’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy is no longer working with the city as the program expands. Chaired by Councilman Mark Conway, the Public Safety Committee hearing...
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby's push to honor wife under scrutiny
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has pushed a council resolution recognizing his wife, city state's attorney Marilyn Mosby for what he calls, "distinguished service to Baltimore." It's another Mosby move under scrutiny. It's an honor given to no other city state's attorney over past decades...
FOX45 News questions Mayor Scott about Question K repeal proposal
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A plan to put term limits back on the ballot in Baltimore City, after 72% of voters approving them in 2022, awaits a hearing in City Council and Mayor Brandon Scott appears to be trying to stay out of the issue. Question K was approved with...
Political leaders attend ribbon cutting for newly upgraded school in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, state and city leaders, and students joined together in celebration for a ribbon cutting newly upgraded Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. The Baltimore city school received new paint and ceiling grids in classrooms and corridors, technology upgrades and new classroom furniture, as...
IG: School systems self-reported enrollment errors, MSDE funded 'ghost students' anyway
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — School systems across the state could soon have to pay back taxpayers for funding so called “ghost students” who were enrolled but not actually attending school. The amount refunded could be in the tens of millions. “It's millions of dollars of taxpayers'...
MONSE director gears up for next council meeting, after earlier heated debate
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police and Shantay Jackson, Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) are expected to appear before the city council's public safety committee Thursday. Observers will be watching as we take a closer look at one of Jackson's recent visits to the council.
Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
Data shows vacant homes across Baltimore City still standing after multiple fires
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Vacant homes across Baltimore City are putting firefighters' lives at risk. Data we requested from the Baltimore City Fire Department shows fires are starting in vacant homes nearly every day. From November 2017 up until last month, the data shows there were 1,018 vacant home fires,...
MDOT MTA celebrates completion of MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance Facility
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit System (MDOT MTA) held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the completion of the new MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance Facility in Baltimore. The $64.2 million project of the new 35,000-square-foot facility will "enhance locomotive and railcar maintenance capabilities and...
Nearly 8 years later, Gov. Hogan reflects on challenges, accomplishments, and next steps
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From facing a cancer diagnosis to navigating a global pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan had several unexpected hurdles in his eight-year tenure. During a sit-down exit interview, the term-limited Republican governor talked about what frustrates him most about what he was not able to accomplish and concerns for crime in Baltimore City.
Councilman calls it 'shameful' and 'tone deaf' for DPW to use time, resources to rebrand
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Councilman is highly critical of the Department of Public Works’ decision to rebrand with a new look and new logo. “Normally when you rebrand you’re doing something different,” said City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer. “You want to show a fresh new style, you wanna show that you’re doing something different. But as you see here [at the Northwest Transfer Station], the day after DPW launched their rebrand -- the same chronic issues still persist.”
Revitalization in Baltimore with the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City organizations are working together to rebuild a once-thriving community. The Upton Neighborhood was significant in the nation's Civil Rights Movement. Cross Street Partners, Beloved Community Services Corp., and the University of Maryland are redeveloping the Henry Garnet School into the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity...
School and business delays Thursday due to ice morning conditions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, December 15 the following schools and businesses are closed due to icy conditions in the forecast:. Baltimore County Circuit Court: Opening at 10a; Staff report at 9a. Baltimore City Government: Opening two hours late. Baltimore City Public Schools: Opening two hours late. Baltimore County...
Wall knocked down at the former Mondawmin Target to make way for a new community hub
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A wall was knocked down Thursday at the former Mondawmin Target store as a symbol to make way for a new lively community hub. President of the Great Mondawmin Coordinating Council Adeline Hutchinson said today was an important step in the part of their plan to revitalize the Mondawmin area.
Baltimore and Anne Arundel County on Winter Weather
The first winter weather system hits Maryland Thursday. The morning show spoke with both Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on how they prepared for the icy conditions. Executive Olszewski says they are pleased with how things are going in Baltimore County this morning...
Data shows nearly 30% of home fires in Baltimore City were vacant over five year span
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The streets of Baltimore City are filled with thousands of deserted homes. While the city’s vacant homes from the outside may look void of life, inside they often become a refuge for the homeless and a space for illegal activity. “You have the homeless issue....
Emergency shelters open in Baltimore County due to freezing temperatures
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Emergency shelters are open until Thursday in Baltimore County due to freezing temperatures, says Baltimore County Emergency Management. The shelters will be open from 6 pm until 9 pm with check-in between 6 pm and 10 pm. Here is a list of shelters that will be...
Why are kids so sick right now? 'Tripledemic' putting stress on Maryland families
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Its being called the “tripledemic.”. “Its that perfect combination of three viruses co-existing at the same time,” said Dr. Theresa Nguyen, Interim Pediatrics Chair at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC). Right now COVID-19, flu, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) are the main...
