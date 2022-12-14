Read full article on original website
WSAW
Sylvan Hill to open for the season on Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s tubing hill, Sylvan Hill, will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 16. The west hill has a vertical drop of 133 feet. The east hill has a vertical drop of 120 feet. The hill offers six runs and two tows to pull you back up the hill.
WSAW
HAPPENING FRIDAY: Share Your Holidays Celebrity Gas Pump
(WSAW) NewsChannel 7 is teaming up with Wagner Shell once again for the Share Your Holidays Celebrity Gas Pump on Friday, Dec. 16. It’s at the Wagner Shell located at 3001 Schofield Ave., in Weston from 6-9 a.m. and at the location and at 4611 West Stewart Ave. in Wausau from 4-7 p.m.
WSAW
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WSAW) - Wausau native Grace Stanke has won the title of Miss America. She beat out Miss New York for the crown. The Wausau West grad was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June. The 20-year-old recently won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her classical violin performance, earning a...
WSAW
Wausau Yard Waste site opens due to storm damage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Yard Waste Site will be open for special hours to accommodate property owners with storm debris. The yard waste site is located at the east end of Chellis Street and is for use by City of Wausau residents only. It will be open Friday, Dec. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 19 - Dec. 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open during the weekend.
CBS 58
WSAW
School Districts plan for wild winter weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many kids are anxiously waiting to find out if they’ll have school tomorrow. Administrators were in meetings with the national weather service on Tuesday to help make that decision. Their main goal is to make the decision sooner rather than later. “When I first started...
Schofield restaurant closes without warning
A Schofield restaurant closed abruptly Monday without giving notice to employees, according to multiple messages from workers. Garden Pancake House, 508 Grand Ave., served breakfast, lunch and dinner with a wide-ranging menu, seven days per week. State records show Garden Pancake House was launched in 2021 by Araceli Morales. Marathon County land records show the property has an unpaid tax bill from 2021 for about $6,600 including fees.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Discusses Results of Survey About Building Referendum
The Marshfield School Board heard the results of a survey gauging the support for a $99.5 million referendum at their Wednesday evening meeting. The Marshfield School District’s Facility Planning Committee has been discussing the project and sent out a community survey regarding the referendum. They received 1,516 responses, with the largest response from 65+ at 28% followed by 35-44 at 24%.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – November 25 to December 11
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Reports submitted by Marshfield Police Department:. During a traffic stop, K-9 Rika indicated to a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her. One pill bottle also contained THC residue. The female was transported to jail on a probation hold. A request for charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for their review.
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Dec. 15, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council Hears Update Regarding 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair
The Marshfield Common Council heard an update regarding the 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair. Dale Christensen, Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin State Fair, stated they were on a record pace for attendance this year, but the weather acted up towards the end of the fair. When it was all said and done, they had around 54,000 visitors to the fair compared to around 50,000.
Wausau area obituaries December 12, 2022
Adam Owen Spiegel, age 36, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Adam was born on July 22, 1986 in Wausau to Kent and Christine (Philipp) Spiegel. He graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and went on to attend college in Duluth and Milwaukee. He worked beside his dad at Rib Mountain Greenhouse.
WSAW
Small businesses affected by power outages
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The snowstorm that swept through central Wisconsin on Thursday left thousands of people without power. The Village of Marathon City and the Village of Edgar were two of the communities affected by the outages. A combination of precipitation and wind was part of the cause...
WSAW
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
WSAW
Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging drivers to slow down after a squad was struck while responding to an accident Wednesday morning. The slide-in happened while the officer was assisting another driver on Highway 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau. The driver lost control on the ice.
