Support Local by Crafting Cocktails for a Chilly Season with Spirits Made in Utah
I do not reside in the land of Hallmark Holiday Cheer. Those in the industry like myself are always “on,” so the most pleasant parts of the holidays usually involve post-shift late-night indulgence with our work family as we bolster our spirits with spirits for extended family time.
The Giant Ginger Bread Houses in Salt Lake and Park City
New this ski season, Cast & Cut restaurant opens on Thusday, December 15th at Deer Valley Resort – a quintessential mountain seafood and steakhouse experience. The folks at Deer Valley say of Cast & Cut, “The latest evolution of Deer Valley dining includes à la carte dishes, fresh seafood towers featuring an enticing selection of oysters from around the U.S., mussels, lobster, crab legs and caviar, along with dry-aged cuts, locally caught trout and the best locally sourced ingredients and accompaniments. Cast & Cut will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.”
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For Christmas
People who live in or near Provo, Utah, or who might be visiting the area, may find that going to The Shops at Riverwoods during the Christmas season is a treat. It is not far from Brigham Young University (BYU) in a beautiful area of Utah County.
The top trending recipe in Salt Lake City is ...
Blueberry compote recipe: What is Utah’s favorite recipe? What food does Utah eat? What’s trending in Utah? What’s Utah’s most popular food?
Sprinkles debuts first franchise bakery location
Sprinkles, the renowned dessert bakery celebrated for iconizing cupcakes and launching the world’s first Cupcake ATM announces the opening of its first domestic franchise location in Riverton, Utah on December 14, 2022. Since launching the gourmet cupcake craze with its Beverly Hills bakery in 2005, the company has grown extensively with 23 bakeries and over 50 cupcake ATMs across the country. Sprinkles’ first-ever domestic franchise lays out ambitious plans to expand the bakery’s footprint domestically and internationally.
Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season
Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
Celebrate the holiday season at Hilton
KUTV — There are so many things to do and see during the holidays in downtown Salt Lake City. Marion spoke to Elora about why Hilton is the perfect place to celebrate the season and enjoy a little staycation. To enter to win the Fresh Giving giveaway visit kutv.com/features/fresh-living.
Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah
OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
Is new waterpark in southern Utah fun for families or contributing to the water crisis?
HURRICANE — A water park under construction near Utah's Zion National Park is causing a bit of controversy. It's a part of the larger Jellystone Park RV Resort, known for its Yogi Bear mascot. Scott Nielson, the owner of the park, said that concerns are overblown, "Yeah, it's the...
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
Local restaurants in Utah struggle to keep prices appetizing for customers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The price of eating out is up 8.6% compared to last year. That's most concerning to small, independent restaurant owners in Utah who are walking a fine line between staying affordable and keeping up with the high cost of doing business these days. That...
A secret family scone recipe
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) family scone recipe that has existed for around 100 years can’t be beat. Susan Hicks and Hillori Hansen share their family secrets. See the recipe below!. Ingredients:. 1 tsp sugar. 1 package active yeast (red star or other) ¼ cup...
Small businesses closing in Salt Lake, another opens a GoFundMe
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple small businesses in Salt Lake City have recently announced that they are closing. And the owners of another have opened a GoFundMe account with hopes of keeping their doors open. Brownies Brownies Brownies and The Big O Doughnuts have both announced they’ll be closing...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
Utah’s Oldest Town
If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
Stormy Winter Weather Causes Utah Birds to Kill Themselves
A winter storm has caused numerous Utah birds to crash into the ground and perish, according to state wildlife officials. These incidents can oftentimes result in death or injury. The events aren’t unprecedented. Back in December 2011, thousands of waterbirds crashed into ground in Utah after a harsh storm. Around...
Family, friends remember skier who died at Solitude as full of love, adventure
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members and friends are sharing tributes to Devon O’Connell, the skier who lost his life in an accident at Solitude Mountain Resort. O’Connell, 37, was a Cottonwood Heights resident with a wife and daughter. He had gone...
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
Polar bear makes 'snow angels' at Utah zoo after snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY - It turns out children aren't the only ones who like to make snow angels after a fresh blanket of snow. Nikita, a polar bear at Salt Lake City’s Hogle Zoo, also made her own "snow angels" on Tuesday. A storm forced the zoo to close...
