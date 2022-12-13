ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
utahstories.com

The Giant Ginger Bread Houses in Salt Lake and Park City

New this ski season, Cast & Cut restaurant opens on Thusday, December 15th at Deer Valley Resort – a quintessential mountain seafood and steakhouse experience. The folks at Deer Valley say of Cast & Cut, “The latest evolution of Deer Valley dining includes à la carte dishes, fresh seafood towers featuring an enticing selection of oysters from around the U.S., mussels, lobster, crab legs and caviar, along with dry-aged cuts, locally caught trout and the best locally sourced ingredients and accompaniments. Cast & Cut will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.”
PARK CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Sprinkles debuts first franchise bakery location

Sprinkles, the renowned dessert bakery celebrated for iconizing cupcakes and launching the world’s first Cupcake ATM announces the opening of its first domestic franchise location in Riverton, Utah on December 14, 2022. Since launching the gourmet cupcake craze with its Beverly Hills bakery in 2005, the company has grown extensively with 23 bakeries and over 50 cupcake ATMs across the country. Sprinkles’ first-ever domestic franchise lays out ambitious plans to expand the bakery’s footprint domestically and internationally.
RIVERTON, UT
KPCW

Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season

Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Celebrate the holiday season at Hilton

KUTV — There are so many things to do and see during the holidays in downtown Salt Lake City. Marion spoke to Elora about why Hilton is the perfect place to celebrate the season and enjoy a little staycation. To enter to win the Fresh Giving giveaway visit kutv.com/features/fresh-living.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

A secret family scone recipe

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) family scone recipe that has existed for around 100 years can’t be beat. Susan Hicks and Hillori Hansen share their family secrets. See the recipe below!. Ingredients:. 1 tsp sugar. 1 package active yeast (red star or other) ¼ cup...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Small businesses closing in Salt Lake, another opens a GoFundMe

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple small businesses in Salt Lake City have recently announced that they are closing. And the owners of another have opened a GoFundMe account with hopes of keeping their doors open. Brownies Brownies Brownies and The Big O Doughnuts have both announced they’ll be closing...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Utah’s Oldest Town

If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Stormy Winter Weather Causes Utah Birds to Kill Themselves

A winter storm has caused numerous Utah birds to crash into the ground and perish, according to state wildlife officials. These incidents can oftentimes result in death or injury. The events aren’t unprecedented. Back in December 2011, thousands of waterbirds crashed into ground in Utah after a harsh storm. Around...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy