KBTX.com
A Reason To Dream to host Christmas carols, spreading holiday cheer this weekend
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - One local nonprofit is gearing up for a weekend of spreading holiday cheer!. For the second year in a row, A Reason To Dream will carol their way to two nursing homes and several businesses throughout the Brazos Valley. The nonprofit’s main purpose is to promote...
KBTX.com
Author shares keys to coping with loss during holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While the holiday season is a joyous time, it can come with a lot of sadness and loneliness. Many people have experienced loss like never before, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which can make holidays like Christmas different from years past. Those losses include loved ones, jobs, homes and relationships.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
KBTX.com
Keep the kids busy with this fun arts and crafts project
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter break is just around the corner which means a lot of time being spent trying to keep the kids entertained at home. The Arts Council of Brazos Valley has step by step instructions for the perfect Christmas craft your whole family can enjoy. Using recycled...
KBTX.com
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
KBTX.com
Exotik Eatz shares how to spice up Christmas gatherings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many people look forward to certain dishes around the holidays, but there’s nothing wrong with adding new things to spice up your Christmas gatherings. The owners of Exotik Eatz, Andre Bisor and Brian Bisor, joined BVTM to share how people can do this. Exotik Eatz is a Cajun food truck that’s been in business for nearly two years.
KBTX.com
Need a rancher, farmer fence call Turner, Pierce, and Fultz
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With cooler temperatures sweeping the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas, ranch and farm fence installations can resume. Joe Fultz, owner of Turner, Piece, and Fultz says production picks up when the grounds are moist. He says fencing and fencing supplies have been a pivotal part of the business for the last several decades.
KBTX.com
College Station toddler gets to spend Christmas at home after beating cancer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas came early for one College Station 3-year-old and her family this year. Back in late 2020, Ivy Holmes was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was only 18 months old. Ivy’s parents, Guy and Paige Holmes, both said they remember getting the call that changed their lives like it was yesterday.
KBTX.com
Indulge this holiday season with brunch at Another Broken Egg
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you think about the menu at Another Broken Egg, you often think of typical breakfast items like eggs, pancakes, and waffles, but the restaurant also offers a plethora of brunch items you’ll love like the short rib. The short rib is served over grits...
KBTX.com
Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Foundation spreading holiday cheer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year comes to a close, staff at the Texas A&M Foundation took time to gather and have fun at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Thursday. “This is a way for my team at the Texas A&M Foundation to get together to look...
KBTX.com
Simple ways to winterize your home for cooler weather
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures drop for the winter season, it’s important to make sure your home is prepared. Real estate expert Jen Zweaicker says there are some easy ways to ensure the safety of your home. The most serious issue to take care of is carbon monoxide,...
KBTX.com
St. Joseph doctor explores and explains RSV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing and people falling ill, we can easily get confused by the flu, COVID and even RSV. Today we sat down with Dr. Neal Spears from St. Joseph Health to find out what RSV is, how you catch the respiratory virus and preventative measures.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: The Grinch visits Johnson Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Grinch made a special visit to Johnson Elementary in Bryan this week to help students arrive at school safely. He and his helpers even had some holiday snacks ready for students. This week marks the final week of the semester and this is a great way...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
KBTX.com
‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17. The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.
KBTX.com
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
KBTX.com
Car on fire on Highway 6 causes traffic backup during rush hour
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big backup was reported Wednesday evening in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 between Briarcrest Drive and University Drive after a car caught on fire. Traffic came to a complete stop as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. It’s unclear what started the fire or...
KBTX.com
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - By now you have probably heard rumblings of an “arctic blast” on the way. Well, confidence is growing that a cold front bringing arctic air will push through a majority of the Lower 48, including Texas, a couple of days before Christmas. Here is what we do, and do not know.
KBTX.com
Widespread rainfalls totals across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our latest front to push through the Brazos Valley brought another round of rain and thunderstorms along with it. While not as excessive as the rain totals we saw last Sunday thanks to a stalled frontal boundary, some areas picked up another round of healthy rainfall. This rain came in two rounds, one ahead of the cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening, and one behind the front Wednesday morning.
