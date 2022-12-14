BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many people look forward to certain dishes around the holidays, but there’s nothing wrong with adding new things to spice up your Christmas gatherings. The owners of Exotik Eatz, Andre Bisor and Brian Bisor, joined BVTM to share how people can do this. Exotik Eatz is a Cajun food truck that’s been in business for nearly two years.

