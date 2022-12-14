Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
chronicle-express.com
Once Again Shoppe wins ‘FLX Finest’ gold
PENN YAN – The Once Again Shoppe (OAS) Board of Directors are pleased and proud to announce that The Once Again Shoppe has won Gold in the FLX Finest 2022 contest. This is a first-place win for the OAS as the best “Consignment/Thrift Store in the Finger Lakes,” awarded by FLX Local Media and published in the 2022-2023 FLX Finest guide.
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
wxxinews.org
'Messy storm system' to affect the Rochester area
What meteorologist Josh Nichols is forecasting to be a “messy storm system” for the Rochester region will dump some of the first measurable snow for many people locally by later on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for Monroe and most other...
Sunrise Smart Start: Neighbors react to fatal shooting, gas price decline
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for some snow and wintry mix Thursday into Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After some cold and sunny weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, conditions will begin to deteriorate on Thursday. It will be a cloudy and dry start to the day Thursday with a wintry mix arriving around midday turning to all snow during the afternoon and evening hours.
New Byrne Dairy location approved in East Rochester Tuesday
The now-vacant Potter House on E. Linden Road currently sits on the proposed location.
Grenoble prosecutor on ‘worrying disappearance’ of St. John Fisher student
DeLand's father — Ken DeLand, Sr. — has said that it isn't like his son to go off the grid and that he and his son have always been in contact before his disappearance.
13 WHAM
Crash in Genesee County injures six
Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good?
You can find out if your expired COVID test kit has a new expiration date.
Anthony Costello’s unsettled legacy
In a blow to the long-troubled Anthony Costello estate, an anticipated $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex has fallen through. As the Rochester Beacon previously reported, the Brighton medical office complex, which houses UR Medicine’s largest concentration of outpatient facilities, was set to be acquired by Blue Sky Real Estate Services & Development, a New York City-based firm specializing in management of medical campuses.
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
13 WHAM
Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured
Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Van crashes convenience store on Maple Street during burglary
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a rental moving van intentionally crashed into Best Mart convenience store during a burglary on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the burglary around 4 a.m. at the store on Maple Street and Ames Street. According to RPD, security video shows suspects using the van to smash a hole in the building. RPD says the suspects took items from the store and drove away in the van.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Identify Victim of Homicide on City's North Side
Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide overnight on the city's north side. 35-year-old William Maddox was found shot to death in a car on Alphonse Street, west of Hudson Avenue, at around 1:30 this morning. Police have made no arrests. It is the 75th homicide in the...
iheart.com
Five Men Shot on the City's East Side
Police in Rochester are investigating the shooting of five men on the city's east side. It happened around 10:30 last night near Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. The victims range in age from 18 to 30. One man was pronounced dead at the hospital, one is in critical condition, and three are expected to survive.
Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
