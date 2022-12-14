Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Utah’s employment in November: job growth slowing, unemployment begins rising
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s economy is beginning to slow according to data from Utah’s Department of Workforce Services. Data from the month of November 2022 shows Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment increased an estimated 2.6% across the past 12 months. The state’s economy added a cumulative 43,100 jobs since November 2021 which brings Utah’s current job count to 1,688,600.
KSLTV
RSV infections continue to rise in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah has seen an increasing number of RSV cases and now experts say they expect it to rise through the holidays. One local family is thankful they had care nearby when their 3-month-old son got sick with RSV. “I noticed something was off, he was...
KSLTV
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies
PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
KSLTV
Redmond salt mine supplies Utah’s roads and chef’s kitchens
REDMOND, Utah — It’s all right there. The walls, ceiling, even the ground. “There aren’t very many salt mines like this,” Zac Clayson said. He is on the industrial team for Redmond Minerals and deals with product orders, emails, and phone calls all the time. However,...
KSLTV
SLC man designs Pride version of Utah state flag that people can purchase
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man has created a different version of the newly re-designed Utah state flag by meshing it with the Progress Pride flag. The design is now on sale to the public in both flag and sticker form. In his home office, Riley...
KSLTV
Eight Utahns charged for $100 million dietary fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury indicted multiple Utahns for their involvement in an online scheme selling nutraceutical, CBD, and dietary supplement products. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah announced that eight Utahns and one Washington resident are facing 18 counts of criminal activity, which are:
KSLTV
KSL+: Addressing mental health and loneliness during the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY — The most wonderful time of the year can also be among the most difficult times. Inflation is leading more people to food banks leading more people to food banks and the pandemic and other circumstances have taken a toll on the mental health of many.
KSLTV
Utah officers working overtime through December to stop DUI
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Officers from more than 25 law enforcement agencies across the state will work more than 230 extra DUI shifts through the end of the year to protect Utahns from impaired drivers. The Utah Highway Safety Office reported 818 alcohol-related crashes so far in 2022. Of the...
KSLTV
Utah recreation businesses are celebrating recent snowstorms
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Recent snowfall is paying off in a big way for many recreation-based businesses in Utah. Businesses like ClubRec, based in Huntsville, Utah, say that things are looking really good for them this winter season. “First year in several years that we’ve actually had snow, I mean,...
KSLTV
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says newly passed marriage law demonstrates respect
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement following the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The release states in part, “We extend a heartfelt thank you and our congratulations to all who played a part in the passage of the amended Respect for Marriage Act. Their efforts to protect religious freedom as Congress sought to codify the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage decision are both historic and commendable.”
KSLTV
Unique winter activities in Utah
Utah, perhaps best known for its “greatest snow on earth,” has lots of unique winter activities around the state. So whether you’re a long-time local, or a winter visitor – here’s a list of unique and family fun winter activities in Utah. Sleigh rides and...
KSLTV
Utah charities make urgent plea for donations before Christmas
At the Utah Food Bank, it looks like business as usual, but the reality is, more people than ever are asking for food at a time when donations are down and the costs of everything are up. “We’re down about 90,000 pounds from where we were this time last year,”...
KSLTV
UDOT snow plows stay ahead of long-lasting storm
SALT LAKE CITY — The snowstorm moving through Utah has delivered in waves for nearly two days and it affected another evening commute Tuesday, even if it wasn’t snowing hard. State plow crews have been able to keep the main roads clear for several key reasons. There’s been...
KSLTV
Winter weather advisories in effect for northern Utah through noon
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather advisories are now in effect for all of the Wasatch Front, Tooele County, Cache County and far eastern Box Elder County until noon Wednesday. “Winter driving conditions are expected through the morning commute on many area routes. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destinations,” read the advisories.
KSLTV
Local companies deliver $20,000 in gifts to Primary Children’s Hospital
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Santa’s sleigh is on the move. Escorting the man in red himself, several Utah companies — including Xlear, based out of American Fork — came together to deliver light and hope to the some 200+ filled beds at Primary Children’s Hospital.
Comments / 0