Manitowoc, WI

Father convicted of killing his two children in Wisconsin

By Alice Reid
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Matthew Beyer, a 38-year-old Manitowoc man, has been found guilty for the deaths of his two children, 5-year-old William Beyer, and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

A jury handed down the verdict Tuesday afternoon.

The children were found dead in their mother's home on February 17, 2020. According to the criminal complaint , they had "intentionally inflicted, sharp force injuries" to their necks.

Beyer faces a mandatory life sentence.

____________________

The criminal complaint notes two interviews authorities had with Beyer, one in February and one in June. The detective notes how Beyer showed little emotion upon hearing about the death of his two children. The detective found his lack of emotion extremely unusual. The complaint also notes Beyer had visible cuts to his hands and a scratch to his forearm. Beyer stated in the complaint that his injuries were from work.

The complaint says officers collected traffic camera and surveillance footage from the Manitowoc and Kaukauna areas, showing how Beyer drove his vehicle to and from Kaukauna in the early morning hours of February 17, the same day the children were found dead.

The timeline in the complaint then jumps to June, where Beyer was interviewed again. Beyer acknowledged going into the residence where the children lived on February 17. He said in went into the children's bedroom and saw them sleeping.

At this point in the interview summarized in the complaint, there is no direct confession or mention from Beyer about harming the children.

Later in the interview, the criminal complaint said a detective showed Beyer printed pictures of knives. Beyer said he likes decorative knives and has a collection. Later in the interview, the criminal complaint said Beyer stated there was a missing knife.

The criminal complaint also includes statements from a witness, who recalled a conversation with Beyer after the children were found dead. The criminal complaint said the witness told police about a conversation in which Beyer speculated about how he would kill the children, "if he would have done it."

The criminal complaint also notes the tension between Beyer and the children's mother, the mother's husband, and Beyer's wife. The complaint said Beyer paid child support but had little contact with the children. The complaint also notes that Beyer questioned his paternity to the children.

