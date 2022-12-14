Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: Forest City
If you're looking for a holly, jolly escape to a Hallmark movie near you, then we have just the place to park your sleigh. Welcome to Forest City, N.C., the Christmas capital of your holiday season. Forest City is located about halfway between Charlotte and Asheville, and straight north from...
Bear den spotted in Asheville resident’s backyard
An Asheville resident said that they were hearing noises that sounded like an animal in pain, to their surprise the animal was actually in their own backyard.
WLOS.com
Elementary students get to ride Craggy Mountain Line, visit with Santa thanks to donor
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Craggy Mountain Line is on the move this holiday season. A number of Woodfin Elementary School students were recently on board, taking in the sights and crisp mountain air during the train ride. Thanks to an anonymous donor, the children were able to experience...
FOX Carolina
Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
WLOS.com
Don't let HVAC problems leave you in the cold this winter
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the temperatures drop outside, we head inside to stay warm, but that's not always the case. Winter months can push HVAC systems to the limit, but there are things you can do now to keep your home warm all winter long. When the colder...
thelaurelofasheville.com
The Altruistic Spirit of West Asheville’s Historic Tastee Diner
For more than a decade, Tastee Diner owner Steven Goff has served as the executive chef, head butcher or executive sous chef for several high-volume and/or fine dining restaurants across the Southeast. This extensive resumé has given him an impressive knowledge of culinary culture, history and technique, but it has also deepened his commitment to helping build a more compassionate, sustainable local community.
WLOS.com
Half of Asheville's Black population displaced in urban renewal project, research shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Priscilla Robinson was a child when Asheville was impacted by urban renewal. She lived in an area known as Southside. "My house was right there," she pointed out. "Actually, it was lined up, maybe six or seven apartment buildings." Matthew Bacoate Jr., 92, also saw...
WLOS.com
Early cold snap helps NC ski resorts start the season strong
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An early cold snap has helped local ski resorts start their season strong. At Wolf Ridge Ski Resort in Madison County, managers say for only the second time in 31 years, they’ve been able to open on Thanksgiving weekend. Even with a break...
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
nctripping.com
13 Wonderful Things to Do in Old Fort (an Awesome Western NC Town!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Old Fort, North Carolina, is a lovely small town near Asheville that Pisgah National Forest and the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains surround. The mountain town is...
WLOS.com
Housing, retail, parking project approved for Asheville's River Arts District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council has approved new housing, retail and parking for the River Arts District. The multi-family project will be located between the railroad and French Broad River along Lyman Street. The project will include more than 260 residential units, 13 of which are designated...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
WLOS.com
Stay patient, alert and safe when traveling for holidays, Asheville police and AAA say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AAA Carolinas' end-of-year travel forecast estimates about 3.3 million North Carolinians will be traveling between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 -- an increase of 134,000 people from last year and a record high for the year-end holiday travel period in North Carolina since before the pandemic.
wspa.com
Bear den found in Asheville (Source: Help Asheville Bear)
(WSPA) - Every Christmas, Santa makes his way around the world to deliver all the gifts to boys and girls. https://www.wspa.com/news/holiday-weather-week-flying-conditions-for-santa/. High School Standouts: Area Shrine Bowl Players. Our area is represented by 14 players in Saturday's Shrine Bowl. Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police...
hendersonville.com
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a Beautiful Hendersonville Experience
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a family-owned winery located on acreage that has been in the family and farmed for more than nine generations. The tasting room includes both indoor and outdoor seating with spectacular views of the vineyards. Saint Paul wines are made from 14 varieties of grapes grown in two locations at elevations of 2,300 and 3,000 feet, the highest in Henderson County and some of the highest in the state. Saint Paul wines are produced and crafted by the full-time winemaker, a graduate of California Polytechnic University with more than 14 years of experience in producing wine in Sonoma, California before joining us in North Carolina. They offer a wide variety of venues, indoor and outdoor, for your wedding or special event.
WLOS.com
Smash & grab: Burglar damages downtown Asheville salon, takes $125
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another downtown Asheville business has been targeted by burglars. Janice Jones, co-owner of Salon Dragonfly on Patton Avenue, said her salon was hit sometime during the night on Tuesday, Dec. 13. She arrived Wednesday morning to see the glass of the front door had been shattered.
WLOS.com
Biltmore House named the most beautiful building in the United States
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The iconic Biltmore House in Asheville, North Carolina, is the most beautiful building in the United States, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Angi, a homeowner's resource website, says it researched tourist reviews from 132 countries and every U.S. state for mentions of the word "beautiful" and then found the buildings with the most comments about its beauty.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
theonefeather.com
Fire destroys Kituwah, LLC building
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kituwah, LLC building burned in a fire on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Fire Dept. officials noted they were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and, joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley, and Savanna, extinguished the fire. They note that the cause is under investigation.
