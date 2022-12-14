Read full article on original website
wiseoldman
1d ago
I see you people don't know how to read.Abbott has nothing to do with this yet you running your alligator mouths blaming him.Learn reading comprehension
Reply
3
Related
riograndeguardian.com
House Transportation Committee: It’s time for Texas to invest in its 19 seaports
HARLINGEN, Texas – Unlike other coastal states, Texas does not invest in its 19 seaports. The Texas House Committee on Transportation wants that to change. In its interim report to the 88th Legislature, the committee recommends the Legislature appropriate $750 million to the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund for the deepening and widening of authorized ship channels.
kurv.com
Texas AG Announces $168 Million Settlement With Walmart
The State of Texas is announcing a settlement with Walmart. The Attorney General’s Office says the retail giant has agreed to pay more than 168-million-dollars for its role in the opioid epidemic in the Lone Star State. The money going to Texas is part of a three-point-one billion dollar...
uhclthesignal.com
COMMENTARY: Texas voting laws need to change
The Texas mid-terms recently ended Nov. 8 with Greg Abbot winning his third term as governor of Texas. This election season has been marred by various controversial topics in Texas such as abortion and the recent Uvalde shooting, while both parties have been dealing with these topics in their own ways there is still something that always occurs every election season. The difficulties Texas citizens have with voting.
Texas border wall construction to ramp up in 2023, Governor Abbott confirms
TEXAS - Gov. Abbott announced that Texas will continue construction of the border wall all of next year. While securing the border is the federal government's responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows, Abbot said of the immigration crisis. "Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen."
KSAT 12
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance.
California businesses continue to relocate to Texas
(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
After Uvalde, Texas Could Finally Fix Notorious Flaw in Public Information Act
An El Paso Democrat wants to close the “dead suspect loophole” that’s helped gut Texas’ once-distinguished open records law. A tragedy like the Robb Elementary shooting of May 24 leaves its mark in many places. There are the homes that will always feel empty and the schools all over the nation that feel less safe than before. There are the parents who find themselves unwilling activists and the government officials who, thanks to that dark day’s botched police response, find themselves distrusted. And there’s a reinvigorated debate over gun control—though our state’s leaders will likely stop up their ears. Now, the legacy of Uvalde could also include something a touch wonky and seemingly far-removed: the closure of a gaping hole at the heart of Texas’ public information law.
KRGV
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that.
"After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
hppr.org
Payday and auto title loans have drained $16 billion from the Texas economy since 2012, study says
Over the last ten years, payday and auto title loans have sucked an estimated $1.6 billion a year in cash out of the pockets of low-income people who would have otherwise spent the money on goods and services. That’s cost Texas roughly 2,100 jobs per year that could have been supported by that increased spending.
KRGV
Officials concerned over new truck inspection policy
Local and state officials, including Texas State Representative Terry Canales, are worried about the enhanced cargo inspections that are going to be happening at the border. The Texas Department of Public Safety recently announced that they are going to start doing the inspections at random. Officials are worried because last...
wtaw.com
Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons
One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
KFDM-TV
With billions for broadband on the line, Texas asks federal government for more time
Dec. 13, 2022 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "With billions for broadband on the line, Texas asks federal government for more time to improve access maps" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KXAN
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
Dallas Observer
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
KSAT 12
TribCast: Texas’ persistent problem with maternal mortality
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Eleanor about a long-awaited state report on maternal mortality in Texas and Alex about cities’ efforts to decriminalize marijuana.
KVUE
Report by North American Electric Reliability Corporation shows Texas needs to improve how solar power gets to grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and Texas Reliability Entity (Texas RE) recommend Texas implement higher operating standards for solar power transmission. Data from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows solar power made up 6% of the Texas power grid over the course of...
KSAT 12
Without evidence, Gov. Greg Abbott asks whether nonprofits are helping migrants enter Texas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott called Wednesday for the state to investigate whether nonprofit organizations have helped people enter the country illegally, adding another talking point to his border hawk arsenal and another headache to humanitarian relief groups that help migrants in Texas.
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
Deadline soon for Texans to qualify for $10/month healthcare in federal plans
The deadline for open enrollment in Healthcare.gov is Thursday, Dec. 15 for plans that begin coverage on Jan, 1, 2023.
KSAT 12
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
Comments / 14