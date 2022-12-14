ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 14

wiseoldman
1d ago

I see you people don't know how to read.Abbott has nothing to do with this yet you running your alligator mouths blaming him.Learn reading comprehension

Reply
3
Related
riograndeguardian.com

House Transportation Committee: It’s time for Texas to invest in its 19 seaports

HARLINGEN, Texas – Unlike other coastal states, Texas does not invest in its 19 seaports. The Texas House Committee on Transportation wants that to change. In its interim report to the 88th Legislature, the committee recommends the Legislature appropriate $750 million to the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund for the deepening and widening of authorized ship channels.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Texas AG Announces $168 Million Settlement With Walmart

The State of Texas is announcing a settlement with Walmart. The Attorney General’s Office says the retail giant has agreed to pay more than 168-million-dollars for its role in the opioid epidemic in the Lone Star State. The money going to Texas is part of a three-point-one billion dollar...
TEXAS STATE
uhclthesignal.com

COMMENTARY: Texas voting laws need to change

The Texas mid-terms recently ended Nov. 8 with Greg Abbot winning his third term as governor of Texas. This election season has been marred by various controversial topics in Texas such as abortion and the recent Uvalde shooting, while both parties have been dealing with these topics in their own ways there is still something that always occurs every election season. The difficulties Texas citizens have with voting.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

California businesses continue to relocate to Texas

(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Texas Observer

After Uvalde, Texas Could Finally Fix Notorious Flaw in Public Information Act

An El Paso Democrat wants to close the “dead suspect loophole” that’s helped gut Texas’ once-distinguished open records law. A tragedy like the Robb Elementary shooting of May 24 leaves its mark in many places. There are the homes that will always feel empty and the schools all over the nation that feel less safe than before. There are the parents who find themselves unwilling activists and the government officials who, thanks to that dark day’s botched police response, find themselves distrusted. And there’s a reinvigorated debate over gun control—though our state’s leaders will likely stop up their ears. Now, the legacy of Uvalde could also include something a touch wonky and seemingly far-removed: the closure of a gaping hole at the heart of Texas’ public information law.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Officials concerned over new truck inspection policy

Local and state officials, including Texas State Representative Terry Canales, are worried about the enhanced cargo inspections that are going to be happening at the border. The Texas Department of Public Safety recently announced that they are going to start doing the inspections at random. Officials are worried because last...
wtaw.com

Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons

One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

With billions for broadband on the line, Texas asks federal government for more time

Dec. 13, 2022 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "With billions for broadband on the line, Texas asks federal government for more time to improve access maps" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute

(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

TribCast: Texas’ persistent problem with maternal mortality

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Eleanor about a long-awaited state report on maternal mortality in Texas and Alex about cities’ efforts to decriminalize marijuana.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Without evidence, Gov. Greg Abbott asks whether nonprofits are helping migrants enter Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott called Wednesday for the state to investigate whether nonprofit organizations have helped people enter the country illegally, adding another talking point to his border hawk arsenal and another headache to humanitarian relief groups that help migrants in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens

Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Comments / 0

Community Policy