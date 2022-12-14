Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Related
Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather
12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office damaged by tornado
A Louisiana dental practice was damaged by a recent tornado that tore through the Iberia Parish area, CBS affiliate KLFY reported Dec. 14. A string of tornados began hitting Southern states Dec. 13, leading to the deaths of three people and injuring more than a dozen others, CNN reported Dec. 15.
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
Storm update: Curfew and restrictions in Iberia Parish
Due to the recent tornados affecting areas within the City of New Iberia, Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor are implementing restrictions for the Southport Subdivision.
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
One arrested following shooting on Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette
One person has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette sent one to the hospital, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
evangelinetoday.com
Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests
From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49.
WAFB.com
Take a look at some of the damage caused by severe weather on Dec. 14
According to police, a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia. Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge. Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 14. Updated: 11 hours...
theadvocate.com
Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases
Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
KLFY.com
Four defendants sentenced for counterfeiting in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four defendants involved in two separate counterfeiting cases were sentenced today, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced. United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced the four defendants as follows. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in...
New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residence to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning
theadvocate.com
New Iberia couple escapes mobile home overturned by tornado, felt wind 'trying to pick it up'
Latrella McCoy was lying in her stepchildren’s bedroom when suddenly her world turned upside down Wednesday. McCoy’s mobile home on Bradley Lane in New Iberia was one of several residences in the Southport Subdivision destroyed by a tornado Wednesday. The mobile home was flipped on its side, leaving McCoy battered and trapped under a pile of furniture.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
Comments / 0