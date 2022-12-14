ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office damaged by tornado

A Louisiana dental practice was damaged by a recent tornado that tore through the Iberia Parish area, CBS affiliate KLFY reported Dec. 14. A string of tornados began hitting Southern states Dec. 13, leading to the deaths of three people and injuring more than a dozen others, CNN reported Dec. 15.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely

The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests

From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
TURKEY CREEK, LA
WAFB.com

Take a look at some of the damage caused by severe weather on Dec. 14

According to police, a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia. Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge. Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 14. Updated: 11 hours...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases

Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Four defendants sentenced for counterfeiting in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four defendants involved in two separate counterfeiting cases were sentenced today, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced. United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced the four defendants as follows. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia couple escapes mobile home overturned by tornado, felt wind 'trying to pick it up'

Latrella McCoy was lying in her stepchildren’s bedroom when suddenly her world turned upside down Wednesday. McCoy’s mobile home on Bradley Lane in New Iberia was one of several residences in the Southport Subdivision destroyed by a tornado Wednesday. The mobile home was flipped on its side, leaving McCoy battered and trapped under a pile of furniture.
NEW IBERIA, LA

