Daytona Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

DUI suspect doubts intoxication level claiming he’s ‘blown hundreds of times’

A Howey-in-the-Hills man told Leesburg police that he had “blown hundreds of times” and there was no way he would blow .07 or exceed the legal intoxication limit. Leesburg officers observed a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jesse L. Graham early Sunday morning in the turn lane in the 900 block of South 14th Street. Graham made several lane violations as the officers followed him before they initiated a traffic stop.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Man arrested over a year after deadly hit-and-run in Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Augustine man was arrested Wednesday over a year after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando that killed a bicyclist, according to deputies. Martin Collante, 29, is accused of vehicular homicide in connection with the fatal crash that occurred on Aug....
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida Man Accused Of Hitting Wife With Christmas Tree

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree. The Lake County Sherriff's Office said that Richard Atchison, 52, "lost his temper" after his wife asked him to help her make dinner. Her request sparked an argument, and Atchison started packing up his things...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square

A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man charged with fleeing deputies who deployed Stop Sticks to end chase

Lake County sheriff’s deputies used Stop Sticks to apprehend a Leesburg man after a high-speed chase that started when he failed to come to a full stop at a stop sign. Richard Allen Sistrunk, 37, of 9835 Variety Road, was charged with fleeing/eluding a patrol vehicle after the incident, which started Friday night when a deputy observed a white Hyundai fail to come to a complete stop at the sign while turning north from Pine Island Drive onto Harbor Shores Road.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.

SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
SANFORD, FL

