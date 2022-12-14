Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Man found guilty in Seminole County revenge plot murder over stolen PlayStation
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found guilty on Friday in a 2018 revenge murder plot in Seminole County over a stolen Playstation. A jury found Jake Bilotta guilty on first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Barnes, 24. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by...
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
Tavares police officer shares story of exposure to fentanyl during traffic stop
TAVARES, Fla. — On Thursday, we heard from the Tavares police officer who had to be given Narcan after she was exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop. The scary moments where she was in and out of consciousness were captured on body camera video. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
fox35orlando.com
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
leesburg-news.com
DUI suspect doubts intoxication level claiming he’s ‘blown hundreds of times’
A Howey-in-the-Hills man told Leesburg police that he had “blown hundreds of times” and there was no way he would blow .07 or exceed the legal intoxication limit. Leesburg officers observed a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jesse L. Graham early Sunday morning in the turn lane in the 900 block of South 14th Street. Graham made several lane violations as the officers followed him before they initiated a traffic stop.
click orlando
Volusia deputies seek man accused of impersonating power worker, robbing senior at gunpoint
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are searching for a man they said impersonated a power worker before approaching and robbing an 87-year-old with a handgun in his DeLand garage. The sheriff’s office said the robbery occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Twin Oaks Drive....
click orlando
Man arrested over a year after deadly hit-and-run in Orlando, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Augustine man was arrested Wednesday over a year after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando that killed a bicyclist, according to deputies. Martin Collante, 29, is accused of vehicular homicide in connection with the fatal crash that occurred on Aug....
villages-news.com
Police lieutenant resigns in Lady Lake in wake of domestic violence arrest
A police lieutenant has resigned from the Lady Lake Police Department in the wake of his arrest earlier this year in an alleged domestic violence incident. Nelson Vargas, 51, resigned from the department on Dec. 3. He had been arrested Aug. 13 at his home in Minneola on charges of...
WCJB
‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
'Brutal rapist' accused of mutilating woman captured by Florida deputies
The man central Florida deputies labeled a "brutal rapist" was arrested after an observant resident reported his location.
Drug operation seizes enough fentanyl ‘to kill the entire population of Palatka, two times over’
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — At a special news conference that took place at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” Deloach announced the success of a large-scale drug operation. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In front of a room of...
iheart.com
Florida Man Accused Of Hitting Wife With Christmas Tree
A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree. The Lake County Sherriff's Office said that Richard Atchison, 52, "lost his temper" after his wife asked him to help her make dinner. Her request sparked an argument, and Atchison started packing up his things...
Police release new video in search for gunman who shot 9 people in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said new surveillance video could be the key to finding the person who shot nine people downtown in July. Over the past five months, investigators have interviewed dozens of people, but the person responsible is still out there. It has really been a group...
click orlando
Man found guilty in death of 73-year-old Volusia County woman killed in street racing crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for a 2019 street racing crash that killed a 73-year-old woman in Ormond Beach has been found guilty. Eric Worthington was found guilty of vehicular homicide, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit. [TRENDING: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after being exposed to...
leesburg-news.com
Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square
A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
WESH
Chief: Downtown Orlando shooting that left 9 injured resulted from ongoing gang dispute
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police Chief Eric Smith gave an update on a downtown Orlando shooting that occurred over the summer. The shooting happened near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue around 2:22 a.m. Jul. 31. Police said there was a fight that led up to the shooting.
Emergency Room physician reacts to body camera video of Tavares officer’s fentanyl exposure
TAVARES, Fla. — On Thursday, we heard from the Tavares police officer who had to be given Narcan after she was exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop. The scary moments where she was in and out of consciousness were captured on body camera video. “I don’t think I...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged with fleeing deputies who deployed Stop Sticks to end chase
Lake County sheriff’s deputies used Stop Sticks to apprehend a Leesburg man after a high-speed chase that started when he failed to come to a full stop at a stop sign. Richard Allen Sistrunk, 37, of 9835 Variety Road, was charged with fleeing/eluding a patrol vehicle after the incident, which started Friday night when a deputy observed a white Hyundai fail to come to a complete stop at the sign while turning north from Pine Island Drive onto Harbor Shores Road.
fox35orlando.com
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
click orlando
Orlando FreeFall owner seeks hearing, argues against state findings in teen’s death
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owner and operator of the Orlando FreeFall attraction where a teen fell to his death earlier this year is arguing against the state’s findings in its investigation into the boy’s death and requesting a formal hearing, according to a new filing. The Orlando...
