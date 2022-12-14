A Howey-in-the-Hills man told Leesburg police that he had “blown hundreds of times” and there was no way he would blow .07 or exceed the legal intoxication limit. Leesburg officers observed a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jesse L. Graham early Sunday morning in the turn lane in the 900 block of South 14th Street. Graham made several lane violations as the officers followed him before they initiated a traffic stop.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO