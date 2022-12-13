Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
cbs17
14 Durham school buses to be out of service or delayed Friday, district says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Families of students on certain bus routes throughout Durham County are being asked to arrange alternate transportation for Friday. According to a Durham Public Schools statement, the routes will be impacted due to an “unanticipated driver shortage.”. The buses expected to be delayed or...
It's now easier to build a tiny house in Raleigh
The City of Raleigh launched a new program that makes building an Accessory Dwelling Unit quicker and less expensive.
Where are Raleighites from?
We're diving into the data behind migration patterns in the City of Oaks.
wunc.org
NC schools still have an acute bus driver shortage. Who's going to fix it?
At 4:45 a.m, Nicole Smith wakes up and heads to the Durham Public Schools’ bus compound to start her day as a bus driver. When the kids are all dropped off at school around 9 a.m., she pulls back into the lot and transitions to the next phase of her workday.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
publicradioeast.org
Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers
Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
cbs17
Durham road reopens after water-main break Wednesday morning
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham intersection has reopened after crews repaired a water-main break. The break happened at West Trinity Avenue and North Duke Street. Firefighters said they responded to it just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Water service in the area has also been restored. A crew member...
Durham Barber Marcus Hall Can Bring His Shop to Your Doorstop
Marcus Hall likes the RV much better than his old way of doing house calls, setting up his equipment in a customer’s bathroom |Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi, The 9th Street Journal. To Marcus Hall, the time a client spends in his barber chair is sacred. A haircut is a...
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
countyenews.com
NC Power Grid Attack Fuels Fear In The Rural LGBTQ Community
North Carolina has been facing a power cut since last weekend. This electricity outage concerns two substations located near the place where a local drag show by the LGBTQ community was to be organized. Most of the people facing difficulty have speculated that this electricity shortage has been deliberately planned by the authorities to shut down the event’s organization.
Guilford County Schools to serve 'alternative meals' to slow school lunch debt
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Changes are coming to Guilford County School Cafeterias. Starting in January, students who have accrued a meal debt will receive what the district calls an "alternative meal." Over the past couple of years, school lunches have been free for every student. Those meals were covered by...
Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
themainewire.com
Feds Investigating String of Power Plant Sabotages
ABC News reported last week that federal law enforcement is investigating a series of deliberate attacks on the nation’s power grid following an act of sabotage in North Carolina that left more than ten thousand Duke Energy customers without power for several days. “According to multiple law enforcement sources,...
WRAL
8 cars broken into at Creedmoor apartments, police looking for 2 men
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department is searching for two men after cars were broken into last week. According to police, eight cars were broken into at the Holly Creek Apartments on North Main Street between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. All the cars were unlocked.
2 cars recovered after nearly $1M Lillington car heist
Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County.
Boom sets engine announcement for supersonic jet it plans to build in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic, which has been in search of a partner to develop the carbon-neutral engine for the Overture transport jet it plans to build in Greensboro, must be getting close to a deal. The company announced a press conference for Tuesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport for what it called “Boom’s […]
nsjonline.com
After 2-plus years, ReOpen NC protester sees charges dismissed
RALEIGH — A ReOpen NC protester who was arrested for violating a COVID-19 order issued by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has finally seen those charges dismissed and expunged after more than two years of court battles. Monica Ussery, then age 51, was arrested by Capitol Police Officer Derick Proctor...
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m. When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire...
Comments / 0