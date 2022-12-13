ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrboro, NC

publicradioeast.org

Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers

Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham road reopens after water-main break Wednesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham intersection has reopened after crews repaired a water-main break. The break happened at West Trinity Avenue and North Duke Street. Firefighters said they responded to it just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Water service in the area has also been restored. A crew member...
DURHAM, NC
countyenews.com

NC Power Grid Attack Fuels Fear In The Rural LGBTQ Community

North Carolina has been facing a power cut since last weekend. This electricity outage concerns two substations located near the place where a local drag show by the LGBTQ community was to be organized. Most of the people facing difficulty have speculated that this electricity shortage has been deliberately planned by the authorities to shut down the event’s organization.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
BURLINGTON, NC
themainewire.com

Feds Investigating String of Power Plant Sabotages

ABC News reported last week that federal law enforcement is investigating a series of deliberate attacks on the nation’s power grid following an act of sabotage in North Carolina that left more than ten thousand Duke Energy customers without power for several days. “According to multiple law enforcement sources,...
RIDGEWAY, NC
nsjonline.com

After 2-plus years, ReOpen NC protester sees charges dismissed

RALEIGH — A ReOpen NC protester who was arrested for violating a COVID-19 order issued by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has finally seen those charges dismissed and expunged after more than two years of court battles. Monica Ussery, then age 51, was arrested by Capitol Police Officer Derick Proctor...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC

