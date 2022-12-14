ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

riograndeguardian.com

House Transportation Committee: It’s time for Texas to invest in its 19 seaports

HARLINGEN, Texas – Unlike other coastal states, Texas does not invest in its 19 seaports. The Texas House Committee on Transportation wants that to change. In its interim report to the 88th Legislature, the committee recommends the Legislature appropriate $750 million to the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund for the deepening and widening of authorized ship channels.
Texas Observer

After Uvalde, Texas Could Finally Fix Notorious Flaw in Public Information Act

An El Paso Democrat wants to close the “dead suspect loophole” that’s helped gut Texas’ once-distinguished open records law. A tragedy like the Robb Elementary shooting of May 24 leaves its mark in many places. There are the homes that will always feel empty and the schools all over the nation that feel less safe than before. There are the parents who find themselves unwilling activists and the government officials who, thanks to that dark day’s botched police response, find themselves distrusted. And there’s a reinvigorated debate over gun control—though our state’s leaders will likely stop up their ears. Now, the legacy of Uvalde could also include something a touch wonky and seemingly far-removed: the closure of a gaping hole at the heart of Texas’ public information law.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Former Texas sheriff on Title 42 potentially being repealed

VICTORIA, Texas – A former South Texas sheriff shares his thoughts on Title 42 potentially being repealed. A.J. Louderback is the Executive Director of the Texas Sheriff’s Regional Alliance. He joined  Carolina Astrain on 25 News Now Sunrise to talk about the potential revocation of the Trump-era policy. An update since this interview aired: A judge has blocked the revocation...
kurv.com

Texas AG Announces $168 Million Settlement With Walmart

The State of Texas is announcing a settlement with Walmart. The Attorney General’s Office says the retail giant has agreed to pay more than 168-million-dollars for its role in the opioid epidemic in the Lone Star State. The money going to Texas is part of a three-point-one billion dollar...
KRGV

Officials concerned over new truck inspection policy

Local and state officials, including Texas State Representative Terry Canales, are worried about the enhanced cargo inspections that are going to be happening at the border. The Texas Department of Public Safety recently announced that they are going to start doing the inspections at random. Officials are worried because last...
KXAN

Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute

(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
wtaw.com

Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons

One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Texas’ persistent problem with maternal mortality

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Eleanor about a long-awaited state report on maternal mortality in Texas and Alex about cities’ efforts to decriminalize marijuana.
accessinternational.media

Holt-owned renter buys in Texas

Rental company Texas First Rentals, a division of Caterpillar dealer Holt, has acquired Texas based rental business Rental One for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2004 in Colleyville, Texas, Rental One offers storage containers, construction equipment and concrete, safety, erosion control and construction supplies. Texas First Rentals said the deal...
KSAT 12

New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens

Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
Click2Houston.com

With billions for broadband on the line, Texas asks federal government for more time to improve access maps

LUFKIN — More than $42 billion of federal funding for high-speed internet hinges on a map that state and local leaders say is “clearly” flawed. Released last month, the map offers household-level information about who lacks access to reliable, high-speed internet. Now, as the deadline to dispute the accuracy of the nationwide map is quickly approaching, state Comptroller Glenn Hegar has asked the federal government for more time.
