riograndeguardian.com
House Transportation Committee: It’s time for Texas to invest in its 19 seaports
HARLINGEN, Texas – Unlike other coastal states, Texas does not invest in its 19 seaports. The Texas House Committee on Transportation wants that to change. In its interim report to the 88th Legislature, the committee recommends the Legislature appropriate $750 million to the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund for the deepening and widening of authorized ship channels.
After Uvalde, Texas Could Finally Fix Notorious Flaw in Public Information Act
An El Paso Democrat wants to close the “dead suspect loophole” that’s helped gut Texas’ once-distinguished open records law. A tragedy like the Robb Elementary shooting of May 24 leaves its mark in many places. There are the homes that will always feel empty and the schools all over the nation that feel less safe than before. There are the parents who find themselves unwilling activists and the government officials who, thanks to that dark day’s botched police response, find themselves distrusted. And there’s a reinvigorated debate over gun control—though our state’s leaders will likely stop up their ears. Now, the legacy of Uvalde could also include something a touch wonky and seemingly far-removed: the closure of a gaping hole at the heart of Texas’ public information law.
Former Texas sheriff on Title 42 potentially being repealed
VICTORIA, Texas – A former South Texas sheriff shares his thoughts on Title 42 potentially being repealed. A.J. Louderback is the Executive Director of the Texas Sheriff’s Regional Alliance. He joined Carolina Astrain on 25 News Now Sunrise to talk about the potential revocation of the Trump-era policy. An update since this interview aired: A judge has blocked the revocation...
Click2Houston.com
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance.
KSAT 12
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This article is co-published and co-reported with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military. Sign up for its daily Early Bird Brief newsletter here.
kurv.com
Texas AG Announces $168 Million Settlement With Walmart
The State of Texas is announcing a settlement with Walmart. The Attorney General’s Office says the retail giant has agreed to pay more than 168-million-dollars for its role in the opioid epidemic in the Lone Star State. The money going to Texas is part of a three-point-one billion dollar...
KLTV
Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s agenda for the upcoming legislative session focuses on rural Texas. “There are a number of things that rank at the top,” Patrick said in an interview with KLTV via Zoom. “I might call them all equal leads.”. But if...
KRGV
Officials concerned over new truck inspection policy
Local and state officials, including Texas State Representative Terry Canales, are worried about the enhanced cargo inspections that are going to be happening at the border. The Texas Department of Public Safety recently announced that they are going to start doing the inspections at random. Officials are worried because last...
Dallas Observer
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
KXAN
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
wtaw.com
Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons
One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: Texas’ persistent problem with maternal mortality
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Eleanor about a long-awaited state report on maternal mortality in Texas and Alex about cities’ efforts to decriminalize marijuana.
keranews.org
Study: Payday and auto title loans have drained $16 billion from the Texas economy since 2012
Over the last ten years, payday and auto title loans have sucked an estimated $1.6 billion a year in cash out of the pockets of low-income people who would have otherwise spent the money on goods and services. That’s cost Texas roughly 2,100 jobs per year that could have been supported by that increased spending.
accessinternational.media
Holt-owned renter buys in Texas
Rental company Texas First Rentals, a division of Caterpillar dealer Holt, has acquired Texas based rental business Rental One for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2004 in Colleyville, Texas, Rental One offers storage containers, construction equipment and concrete, safety, erosion control and construction supplies. Texas First Rentals said the deal...
KVUE
Report by North American Electric Reliability Corporation shows Texas needs to improve how solar power gets to grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and Texas Reliability Entity (Texas RE) recommend Texas implement higher operating standards for solar power transmission. Data from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows solar power made up 6% of the Texas power grid over the course of...
Deadline soon for Texans to qualify for $10/month healthcare in federal plans
The deadline for open enrollment in Healthcare.gov is Thursday, Dec. 15 for plans that begin coverage on Jan, 1, 2023.
KSAT 12
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
Click2Houston.com
With billions for broadband on the line, Texas asks federal government for more time to improve access maps
LUFKIN — More than $42 billion of federal funding for high-speed internet hinges on a map that state and local leaders say is “clearly” flawed. Released last month, the map offers household-level information about who lacks access to reliable, high-speed internet. Now, as the deadline to dispute the accuracy of the nationwide map is quickly approaching, state Comptroller Glenn Hegar has asked the federal government for more time.
Texas is no longer an option to host billionaire Marc Lore's $400B "utopian smart city" coming in 2030
TEXAS - Former Walmart CEO and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore is planning to build a "utopian smart city" that would rival the size of San Francisco by 2030. Lore proposed the idea last year, stating that he wants Telosa to serve as a global example of an ideal city.
