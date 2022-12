GLENDALE, California – Glendale Water & Power (GWP), a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District (MWD), proactively moved to Phase III of its Mandatory Water Conservation Ordinance back in February of 2022. Today MWD’s Board of Directors declared a Regional Drought Emergency for all of Southern California and are calling on all water agencies in the region to encourage and immediately reduce their use of all imported water supplies.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO