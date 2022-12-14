Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released
LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
cbs7.com
ECISD looking at another bond as school infrastructure crumbles
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance.
Texas Tech Big Man Fardaws Aimaq Expected to Transfer
The Texas Tech Red Raiders could be set to take a major blow to the roster thanks to the transfer portal.
The sword continues to swing; Mike Leach is saving lives through organ donation
LUBBOCK, Texas – Mike Leach, the iconic college football coach that died due to heart complications on Monday, is giving the gift of life, even at his death. Leach’s passion for organ donation wasn’t new. It dated back to at least August 2008 when he filmed a public service announcement with a young liver transplant […]
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy Rebels defeat Andrews Mustangs 67-56
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels defeated the Andrews Mustangs 67-56 in a non-district matchup on Tuesday night. Watch below for the highlights.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats Lubbock Westerners 100-49
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Bulldogs added another win in a 100-49 defeat over the Lubbock Westerners.
cbs7.com
Midland College celebrates 50th anniversary
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College’s 50th anniversary is this month. The college received a $5.1 million bond in December 1972 to create the campus. “My goal has always been to carry on the great traditions that we started back in the early days and to do the best work we can,” said President Steve Thomas.
cbs7.com
Premiere Truck of Odessa donates shoes and socks to over 150 kids
Odessans threaten lawsuits, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager. The city voted 5-2 to terminate City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero over the objections of people in attendance. MDC gets green light to pursue new entertainment center.
cbs7.com
City of Odessa votes to terminate City Manager and City Attorney
The yet-to-be-revealed center could be built near Hwy 191 and Hwy 158. REMEMBERING MIKE LEACH: West Texas coaches discuss impact and legacy of former Texas Tech coach. CBS7 talked with Odessa High School head coach Dusty Ortiz and Midland Legacy head coach Clint Hartman about their memories of Leach, and the legacy he leaves behind.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Dec. marks 1 year in shooting death of Lubbock 4-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police will provide an update today on the investigation into the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington. He died in December of last year after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Ursuline. Read more about his story...
Remarkable Women: Meet Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison!
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The holidays bring so many families together to celebrate their love and holiday spirit, and for two Midland women, showcasing their love for the community through their holiday spirit is what makes them remarkable women. “Those little girls, knocking on doors saying, ‘Would you like to buy some burlap flowers?’ I […]
Claims of racism in Lubbock-area schools make national news
On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com broke the story that students and families from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Slaton ISD filed civil right complaints against the school districts alongside the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association. By Thursday, the story made national news.
Famous Bruno Steel House catches fire in Ransom Canyon on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The famous Bruno Steel House at Ransom Canyon caught on fire on Thursday afternoon, Ransom Canyon Chief of Police James Hill confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com. Chief Hill said the fire was initially called in as a grass fire at 3:47 p.m. According to Hill, the extent of the damage is not yet known. […]
Grand Opening! Newest McDonald’s Set To Open Up This Friday in Odessa!
McOpen! Exciting news for McDonald's fans here in the Permian Basin! The latest and newest locations is set to open up here in West Texas! And, it all happens this week. • GRAND OPENING IS FRIDAY DECEMBER 16TH IN ODESSA!. The new location is at 8000 East 56th Street in...
cbs7.com
MDC gets green light to pursue new entertainment center
REMEMBERING MIKE LEACH: West Texas coaches discuss impact and legacy of former Texas Tech coach. CBS7 talked with Odessa High School head coach Dusty Ortiz and Midland Legacy head coach Clint Hartman about their memories of Leach, and the legacy he leaves behind.
cbs7.com
Virginia couple traveling the country to visit Texas Roadhouses stopped in Midland for the 314th visit
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Virginia couple is traveling the country to visit as many Texas Roadhouses as possible and today their journey brought them to Midland. Judy and Mike McNamara are determined to visit 500 Texas Roadhouse locations and they’re already more than halfway there, today’s visit marked 314.
‘That girl, she is so tough’: Shallowater 4-year-old with Down syndrome is now cancer-free
Shayna said Baylor was diagnosed in July of 2020 after showing several symptoms of a fever and acting like she was in pain. However, she never expected it would turn into what it did.
Families demand action after civil rights complaints filed against Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, students and parents from Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Slaton ISD as well as Lubbock NAACP members spoke in front of the school board during the public comment portion of the meeting to address repeated concerns of racial harassment at these schools. “On April 21, 2022, we came out with parents, students, […]
Struggling Lubbock Pizza Joint Needs Help From Community To Get Through Christmas
According to a post shared on the LBK Foodies Facebook group,1000 Degrees Pizza on 114th and Indiana is struggling to get customers in the door. The post has garnered a ton of attention from local foodies and pizza lovers that have vowed in the comments to stop by and grab some food.
