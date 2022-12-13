Alexandra Pelosi has discussed the assault on her father, suggesting Paul Pelosi “paid the price” and may never get over being “attacked in his own home.”Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked by an intruder with a hammer who demanded to know where the US House speaker was so he could “break her kneecaps”.“I don’t know that my father will ever get over being attacked in his home in the middle of the night - and being laughed at by the governor of Virginia after that,” Alexandra said in an interview with CBS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

