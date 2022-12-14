ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

U.S. inflation slows, new report says

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trf5F_0jhjJgvt00

(WTVO) — Inflation in the U.S. has slowed for the fifth straight month.

New numbers showed that the Consumer Price Index rose 1.1% last month, compared to .4% in October. Prices increased 7.1% last month from a year ago, which is down slightly. Prices hit a recent peak of 9.1% in June.

President Joe Biden responded to the report Tuesday morning.

“Prices of things like televisions and toys are going down. It’s good news for the holiday season,” Biden said. “Used car prices fell for the fifth month in a row. New car prices didn’t go up this month. That savings is critical to so many families. It gives them just a little bit of breathing room for the holiday season.”

The Federal Reserve plans to keep raising interest rates despite easing inflation. It is set to boost on Wednesday, its benchmark rate for a seventh time this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check

UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

(WTVO) — Prices are down at the pump, but Illinois’ gas tax is about to go up. A three-cent increase will go into effect on January 1. It was delayed six months by Governor JB Pritzker as part of an election year relief package aimed at combating inflation. The hike will bring the state’s total […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Energy Dept. vacates 1950s decision revoking security clearance for ‘father of the atomic bomb’ J. Robert Oppenheimer

The Biden administration is vacating a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of World War II-era scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known today as the “father of the atomic bomb.” In a written statement first shared with The Hill, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the 1954 decision barring Oppenheimer’s clearance went through a […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy