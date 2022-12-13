Michael Clarke tells South Africa's cricketers the best way to sledge his former teammate David Warner when they clash with Australia

David Warner is set to face up to South Africa for the first time in a Test series in Australia since the infamous 2018 ball tampering scandal that saw him banned from all cricket for 12 months - and his ex-teammate Michael Clarke knows exactly how the Proteas can get inside his head.

The first Test against begins on Saturday at the Gabba in Brisbane with the stage set for a powderkeg of emotions.

The summer of cricket has already started in the worst possible way for Warner, who withdrew his application to overturn his leadership ban, struggled with the bat in Perth and learned his wife was abused by drunks in the Adelaide Oval crowd.

Michael Clarke, David Warner and the rest of the Aussie Test side celebrate with the urn after winning The Ashes against England in 2005

Warner and former South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock have an altercation following a vile sledge during the 2018 series

Former Test skipper Michael Clarke believes the South Africans can get under the skin of the Aussie opener as he battles for form.

Clarke has even given the visitors the blueprint to rile Warner up, saying South Africa should target Warner with sledges about how the Australian public are against him - before adding he hopes the tactic backfires.

'Their approach to any player that was involved in that Sandpapergate, they've got it, mate,' Clarke said on Sky Sports radio's The Big Sports Breakfast on Tuesday.

'It doesn't need to cross the line, but you can make it very clear to someone like David Warner that the Australian fans are off him.

'I want to see Davey Warner, if they have a crack at him on the field while he's batting, go back to being that bulldog and give it back to them, Davey.'

Former captain Steve Smith was also banned for 12 months for his role in Sandpapergate.

He has been mocked by South African and English crowds before and can expect similar treatment this time around.

David Warner and Steve Smith of Australia during day four of the Second Test Match in the series between Australia and the West Indies at Adelaide Oval

However, Smith remains focused more on the South African bowling attack than what might be said in the heat of battle.

'South Africa are the one team that have bowled pretty well to me in the past, my record's probably not as good against them as some of the others,' Smith acknowledged.

'Some of the bowlers I'm going to come up against (have been challenging when) I've come up against (them) previously. I'm really looking forward to the series like everyone else.'

SQUADS

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo