Different season, same production from Thurman

The Lynn Classical girls basketball team defeated Somerville on Tuesday 52-17 in a well-rounded performance. Classical’s high-scorers were senior Ava Thurman with 11 points, followed by sophomore Keisha Perez with 10 and senior Lauren Henessey with nine. Classical is 1-0 on the season with its next game on Thursday against Chelsea.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

English 60, Chelsea 23

The Bulldogs’ girls basketball team dominated from start to finish, handling Chelsea 60-23 to start the week off right. Four English players put up double digits in points – Jaeleigh Perry had 12, Jayleen Novas-Rivera and Jari Perez each had 11, and Matty Laurino recorded 10.

Peabody 60, Masco 57

“It was a night of threes,” according to Peabody head coach Stan McKeen as Peabody had seven, while Masco connected on 10. Logan Lomasney had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in an all-around performance, while Abby Bettencourt added 14 points for the Tanners. Lauren Mendonca controlled the glass with 17 boards, also dishing out five assists. “I thought we did an excellent job scoring, moving the ball.”

Feehan 70, Fenwick 49

Feehan had just a nine-point cushion heading into the fourth quarter, but a 23-11 fourth quarter propelled the Shamrocks to victory. Fenwick’s junior captain Cecilia Kay led the way with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks, while a pair of freshmen showed what they can do. Caitlin Boyle added nine points and six rebounds, and Celia Nielson tacked on six points and five assists.

Saugus 36, Swampscott 33

In a matchup between two tough teams, the Sachems escaped with a narrow victory over the Big Blue, 36-33. Ella Castle led the way, scoring 12 points. Jessica Bremberg added seven, and overall, it was the versatility up and down the roster that lifted Saugus. Ashley Moore also impressed with a tremendous game defensively.

GIRLS TRACK

Austin Prep 48, St. Mary’s 32

The Spartans’ girls track team was defeated by Austin Prep 48-32 in the season opening-meet at the Reggie Lewis Track. Lory Suriel broke her own shot-put record and qualified for states. Kaelyn Jennings (hurdles) and Anna Fringuelli (high jump) snagged first place finishes in their respective events.

BOYS TRACK

St. Mary’s 50, Austin Prep 41

The St. Mary’s boys track team is off to a stellar start, this meet against Austin Prep. First place finishers were Ernie Panias (55m), Kyle Kwiatek (mile), Dylan Moroney (long jump), and Brett O’Brien (high jump).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lowell Catholic 82, KIPP 56

After beginning the season 1-0 last week, things are even in Panther land as KIPP fell to Lowell Catholic, 82-56. Trosky Peña led the way for KIPP with 19 points, six rebounds, and four steals as he submitted yet another all-around performance to the statistics page.

