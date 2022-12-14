Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult traveling conditions will develop across the area throughout the day, as visibilities lower and roads become snow covered and slippery. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will transition this afternoon and evening to moderate with periods of heavier precipitation rates this evening and overnight. Snowfall rates will approach 1 inch per hour at times through tonight. The snow will taper off to snow showers on Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Rutland, Lamoille by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Rutland; Lamoille; Orange; Washington; Western Windsor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with localized totals of 16 to 24 inches possible across the highest elevations of the northern Adirondacks and southern and central Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of the northern Adirondack Mountains in New York and the Green Mountains of central and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Hazardous conditions from low visibilities and snow covered roads will create a difficult morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will approach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times this evening and tonight. The snow tapers off to snow showers on Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Caledonia, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Windsor, Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Grand Isle; Orleans; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult traveling conditions will develop across the area throughout the day, as visibilities lower and roads become snow covered and slippery. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will transition this afternoon and evening to moderate with periods of heavier precipitation rates this evening and overnight. Snowfall rates will approach 1 inch per hour at times through tonight. The snow will taper off to snow showers on Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with localized totals of 16 to 24 inches possible across the highest elevations of the northern Adirondacks and southern and central Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of the northern Adirondack Mountains in New York and the Green Mountains of central and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Hazardous conditions from low visibilities and snow covered roads will create a difficult morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will approach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times this evening and tonight. The snow tapers off to snow showers on Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches over the eastern Adirondacks and eastern Catskills. Additional snow of 3 to 7 inches in the Mohawk Valley, Lake George Saratoga Region, Helderbergs and Schoharie Valley. Additional snow of 2 to 6 inches in the western and central Capital Region. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, especially in higher terrain. Some downed tree limbs and power outages may occur due to the heavy wet snow. * WHERE..The eastern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George Saratoga Region, northern and central portions of the Capital Region, and the Helderbergs. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult due to snow and slush covered roadways and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation. Snowfall rates may reach up to one inch per hour at times tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Herkimer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Additional accumulations of 7 inches or more possible with the lake effect event. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult due to snow and covered roadways and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may reach up to one inch per hour at times tonight.
