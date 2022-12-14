Effective: 2022-12-16 15:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches over the eastern Adirondacks and eastern Catskills. Additional snow of 3 to 7 inches in the Mohawk Valley, Lake George Saratoga Region, Helderbergs and Schoharie Valley. Additional snow of 2 to 6 inches in the western and central Capital Region. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, especially in higher terrain. Some downed tree limbs and power outages may occur due to the heavy wet snow. * WHERE..The eastern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George Saratoga Region, northern and central portions of the Capital Region, and the Helderbergs. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult due to snow and slush covered roadways and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation. Snowfall rates may reach up to one inch per hour at times tonight.

