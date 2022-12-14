ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Architect approved to start planning for new Ector County Library

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — If you walk through the aisles of the Ector County Library, you might notice an update is overdue. "The current facility has not changed since 1980, it's in a building that was not purpose built as a library, this will probably be the first purpose built library in history," said Randy Ham with the Ector County Library Advisory Committee.
Odessa attorney suing the City of Odessa for violating rights

ODESSA, Texas — Less than 24 hours after an Odessa City Council meeting led to the firing of two city employees, a lawsuit is in the works. Gaven Norris, Managing Attorney at Gaven Norris Law Office, is filing a lawsuit against the City of Odessa. The reason for the lawsuit is to address the actions by the City Council during the Public Meeting, but it goes further than that. Norris said the wrongdoings have been happening for years.
Odessa mayor releases statement on firing of city officials

ODESSA, Texas — In an Odessa City Council meeting Tuesday night, two 5-2 votes determined that City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks would be fired from their positions. Brooks and Marrero were asked to leave the meeting following the votes. It was also announced that the...
Odessa City Council to discuss firing popular city manager, city attorney

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council will take up agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting to consider terminating City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. Brooks and Marrero are both popular department heads, and confusion surrounds how or why this agenda item was placed on...
Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, RK Pump Supply donated a $1500 check, 600 pounds of meat, and $1000 worth of thermals to Jesus House of Odessa. This Christmas donation and others will go toward building His Community, a project by Jesus House that hopes to bring affordable housing to qualified individuals.
Midland County tackles the tripledemic

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – When it comes to the tripledemic, the Midland Health Department says the data isn’t in yet for RSV, but they have seen an increase in flu and COVID-19 cases. “We have seen an increase of 67% in our COVID cases from October to November. As far as our flu cases […]
Huge school supply giveaway for all Midland Teachers

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — A local organization is going the extra mile for teachers with a Christmas Extravaganza. Put on by the Midland Education Foundation, more than 1,000 teachers will be given amazing prizes and $70,000 in school supplies, next Monday and Tuesday, the 19th and 20th at the Midland Teacher winter spectacular. “Different churches, […]
Commissioners pass proclamation making Midland Co. a safe place for the unborn

MIDLAND, Texas — In a 4-1 vote Monday morning, Midland County Commissioners approved an action item to proclaim Midland County a safe place for the unborn. "I think it was important to acknowledge what the state of Texas has already said, and that is, we’re not in favor of abortion," said Judge Terry Johnson. "And I think our founding fathers said it best when they said that life, liberty and pursuit of happiness was everybody’s inalienable rights, so we just want to again reaffirm what’s already in a constitution and what our governor and the great state of Texas has deemed appropriate."
Odessa First Responders get payraise

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, Odessa City Council approved extra funding to raise salaries for first responders. In a vote of 5-2, the City Council approved extra funding to give pay raises to those in OPD, OFD, and dispatchers. This pay raise was made available for first responders since there was a budget of 4 million dollars untouched.
ECISD appoints new chief of police

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new chief of police during Tuesday's board meeting. Jeff Daniels is a 26 year veteran police officer, and 24 of those were served with ECISD. Daniels is a certified police canine trainer, a...
Midland County declares itself sanctuary county for the unborn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing Midland County as a sanctuary city to “protect life from conception to natural death.”. Many Midlanders, both for and against, spoke at the meeting, which was the first item on the agenda. “To me, it...
Remarkable Women: Meet Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison!

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The holidays bring so many families together to celebrate their love and holiday spirit, and for two Midland women, showcasing their love for the community through their holiday spirit is what makes them remarkable women. “Those little girls, knocking on doors saying, ‘Would you like to buy some burlap flowers?’ I […]
