Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Caledonia, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Windsor, Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Grand Isle; Orleans; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult traveling conditions will develop across the area throughout the day, as visibilities lower and roads become snow covered and slippery. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will transition this afternoon and evening to moderate with periods of heavier precipitation rates this evening and overnight. Snowfall rates will approach 1 inch per hour at times through tonight. The snow will taper off to snow showers on Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult traveling conditions will develop across the area throughout the day, as visibilities lower and roads become snow covered and slippery. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will transition this afternoon and evening to moderate with periods of heavier precipitation rates this evening and overnight. Snowfall rates will approach 1 inch per hour at times through tonight. The snow will taper off to snow showers on Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with localized totals of 16 to 24 inches possible across the highest elevations of the northern Adirondacks and southern and central Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of the northern Adirondack Mountains in New York and the Green Mountains of central and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Hazardous conditions from low visibilities and snow covered roads will create a difficult morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will approach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times this evening and tonight. The snow tapers off to snow showers on Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches in southern Vermont with the higher totals over the southern Greens. Additional snowfall of 4 to 10 inches over the Berkshires. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the northern Taconics. Additional snow of 1 to 3 inches over the southern Taconics and Litchfield Hills. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Some downed tree limbs and power outages may occur due to the heavy wet snow. * WHERE...The Litchfield Hills of northwest Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern Taconics of eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation. Snowfall rates may reach up to one inch per hour at times tonight. Some rain will mix in with the snow, especially for lower terrain and valley areas before changing to snow early tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Southern Coos PROLONGED WINTER STORM CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY .A coastal storm tracking northeastward, approaching Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts this afternoon, will strengthen and move into the Gulf of Maine late tonight. The system will be slow to exit the Gulf of Maine on Saturday with a gradual end of snow through the day. The wet and sticky nature of snow combined with gusty winds may lead to a few scattered power outages, particularly over the lakes regions and toward the coast. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 9 to 15 inches expected with locally higher snowfall totals for elevations higher than 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of south central, west central, and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Significant snowfall of potentially a foot or more. Moderate to locally heavy snow at times will create hazardous travel conditions across the region. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with rain at times before transitioning to all-snow tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Merrimack, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough PROLONGED WINTER STORM CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY .A coastal storm tracking northeastward, approaching Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts this afternoon, will strengthen and move into the Gulf of Maine late tonight. The system will be slow to exit the Gulf of Maine on Saturday with a gradual end of snow through the day. The wet and sticky nature of snow combined with gusty winds may lead to a few scattered power outages, particularly over the lakes regions and toward the coast. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches for a storm total of 7 to 15 inches. Locally higher snowfall totals for elevations above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. Heavy, wet snow at times may lead to downed tree limbs, resulting in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with rain at times during the day Friday before changing to all snow Friday afternoon and evening.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches over the eastern Adirondacks and eastern Catskills. Additional snow of 3 to 7 inches in the Mohawk Valley, Lake George Saratoga Region, Helderbergs and Schoharie Valley. Additional snow of 2 to 6 inches in the western and central Capital Region. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, especially in higher terrain. Some downed tree limbs and power outages may occur due to the heavy wet snow. * WHERE..The eastern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George Saratoga Region, northern and central portions of the Capital Region, and the Helderbergs. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult due to snow and slush covered roadways and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation. Snowfall rates may reach up to one inch per hour at times tonight.
Comments / 0