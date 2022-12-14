Read full article on original website
Curriculum criticized in school board review of CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced her retirement months into her new contract, ABC 6 obtained some of her latest reviews by the school board. The latest review the district sent us was from the 2021-22 school year.
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
Attorney general says Ohio is facing a law enforcement hiring crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s top law enforcement officer is speaking out about what he calls a crisis in recruiting and retaining good cops. The number of retirements is up and the number of people applying for police jobs is down. “The demonization of police officers is the...
City vs. state: Bill blocks cities from putting a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning that would stop cities from creating their own laws restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products. Senate Republicans added a provision to an existing bill Tuesday that said decisions about the sale of tobacco is a state issue...
TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
Born in Columbus, the Harmony Project goes national
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s the Pied Piper of Columbus, and for over a decade now David Brown has been calling folks from all walks of life to come together and sing in unity. His various Harmony Projects include a service choir of over 500 people, and a...
Columbus organization partners with DoorDash to deliver free hygiene products
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus organization joined forces with a popular food delivery service to ensure families have the essentials. The organization, God's Hygiene, is founded by a woman who knows what it's like to not have basic hygiene products when growing up. "I did not have pen...
Two 17-year-olds charged with bringing guns on property of separate Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two 17-year-olds were charged Wednesday after bringing guns onto the property of two different schools. The first incident happened just before 1 p.m. at Linden-McKinely STEM Academy. Police said they responded to a report of a student who brought a handgun into...
'Everyday is a fresh start,' Human trafficking survivors find stability at Columbus café
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Everyday is a fresh start." That quote is written on the wall outside Freedom a la Cart in downtown Columbus. The café provides supportive services to hundreds of women every year by helping them out of vulnerability and poverty and into stability and economic self-sufficiency.
Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
Penn National Gaming facing $250K fine over promoting sports gambling in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Penn National Gaming could face a $250,000 fine over promoting sports betting in Ohio. Penn National is the parent company of Barstool Sportsbook. The Ohio Casino Control Commission claims Barstool violated the rules at the University of Toledo when they promoted a pre-registration deal on their app during a show.
Dodge Recreation Center hosts annual toy giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday joy was spread Wednesday at the Dodge Recreation Center for its toy giveaway. The line was out the door as kids up to 15 years old got their gift from Santa. There was a wide range of toys to pick from with gifts ranging...
Phantom Fireworks assure safety a top priority ahead of Grove City opening doors
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — Residents in Grove City continue to have growing concerns after another fireworks fire erupted in Florida earlier this month. Some neighbors are fearful of a similar situation happening in their area as Phantom Fireworks is set to open along Buckeye Place in 2023. "It's...
18 golden retrievers removed from New Albany home
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane said 18 golden retrievers were among 21 pets removed from a home in New Albany last week. The conditions of the pets will be evaluated and Columbus Humane said many of them are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.
Central Ohio couple arrested in Florida after woman's 6 'dirty' kids found in minivan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A couple believed to be from Central Ohio has been arrested on kidnapping charges in Florida. Law-enforcement officials in Lancaster County had warrants out for Ashley Nicole Holter and her boyfriend, Nicholis Andrew Adams, who were taken into custody Tuesday in Walton County, Fla., in the northwestern part of the state.
COTA takes IT system offline after cyber breach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COTA released new information Wednesday about a cyber breach. They said on Monday an outside organization gained access to its IT network. To protect the information from their customers and employees, COTA said it has taken its IT system offline. Buses are running as normal.
Pro esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to announce the exact location when it breaks ground on the project in the Spring of 2023. Columbus joins Los Angeles in the company’s plan to build 32 esports stadiums across the U.S....
Betting on sports gambling: Hollywood casino Columbus working to open Barstool Sportsbook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hollywood Casino Columbus is making some big changes inside. ABC 6/FOX28 news took a tour of the casino's new Barstool Sportsbook. The Assistant General Manager at the casino, Zach Zimny, said the sportsbook is located inside the casino. It covers 13-thousand square feet, and Zimny says it will have a stadium-like feel.
