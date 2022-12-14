ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Attorney general says Ohio is facing a law enforcement hiring crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s top law enforcement officer is speaking out about what he calls a crisis in recruiting and retaining good cops. The number of retirements is up and the number of people applying for police jobs is down. “The demonization of police officers is the...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Born in Columbus, the Harmony Project goes national

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s the Pied Piper of Columbus, and for over a decade now David Brown has been calling folks from all walks of life to come together and sing in unity. His various Harmony Projects include a service choir of over 500 people, and a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Penn National Gaming facing $250K fine over promoting sports gambling in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Penn National Gaming could face a $250,000 fine over promoting sports betting in Ohio. Penn National is the parent company of Barstool Sportsbook. The Ohio Casino Control Commission claims Barstool violated the rules at the University of Toledo when they promoted a pre-registration deal on their app during a show.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Dodge Recreation Center hosts annual toy giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday joy was spread Wednesday at the Dodge Recreation Center for its toy giveaway. The line was out the door as kids up to 15 years old got their gift from Santa. There was a wide range of toys to pick from with gifts ranging...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

18 golden retrievers removed from New Albany home

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane said 18 golden retrievers were among 21 pets removed from a home in New Albany last week. The conditions of the pets will be evaluated and Columbus Humane said many of them are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.
NEW ALBANY, OH
WSYX ABC6

COTA takes IT system offline after cyber breach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COTA released new information Wednesday about a cyber breach. They said on Monday an outside organization gained access to its IT network. To protect the information from their customers and employees, COTA said it has taken its IT system offline. Buses are running as normal.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pro esports stadium coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to announce the exact location when it breaks ground on the project in the Spring of 2023. Columbus joins Los Angeles in the company’s plan to build 32 esports stadiums across the U.S....
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy