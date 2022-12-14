ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Southern Pines felon tossed Glock handgun while officers chased him on foot, police say

By Joe Jurney
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man has been arrested after police chased him both by car and on foot.

The Southern Pines Police Department on Tuesday described the chase that took place two days earlier when officers tried to stop a car for a violation but the driver did not pull over.

After a short pursuit, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled officers on foot.

The man, later identified as 21-year-old Tiayvian Altyrea Davis, was caught a short time later.

Police said while on foot, Davis discarded a loaded Glock 19 handgun that was recovered by arresting officers. He was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer.

Davis appeared before a magistrate and was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $95,000 secured bond. He is due in court Jan. 5.

