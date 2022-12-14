ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Unicycle Adventure: Teen traveling from Maine to Key West

A Maine teen is trekking down the East Coast by unicycle to raise money for a good cause. The East Coast Greenway fosters a safe walking and biking route through 15 states from Maine to Florida. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018.
WELLS, ME
Road crews ready to roll as snowstorm heads towards Maine

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Road crews across Maine have been gearing up for Friday and Saturday’s storm. Plow drivers say they are ready to tackle what could be the first significant snowfall of the season. Freeport Public Works foreman Bob Bradley says it was good to get a few practice...
FREEPORT, ME
Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
MAINE STATE
Contractors drop off bucket loader of toys for Joy of Sharing

A bucket full of holiday fun. That was the scene outside our studio Thursday morning where the Associated General Contractors of Maine dropped off toys with a bucket loader. After the toys were dropped off, the Salvation Army came by to pick them up and distribute them to families in need.
MAINE STATE
End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
MAINE STATE
Debate over heating aid legislation continues in Augusta, Gov. Mills hopeful

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With colder weather settling in, the debate over how to send relief to Mainers struggling to pay their bills is continuing in Augusta. Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills said she's hopeful a plan can move forward quickly and she's willing to continue working with law makers on both sides to make that happen.
MAINE STATE
Tracking Santa

CBS13 and Fox23 are tracking Santa. All day on Christmas Eve we’ll follow Santa’s progress from the North Pole to Maine. Watch CBS13 and Fox23 on Christmas Eve. Tracking Santa is sponsored by Frechette Chimney.
MAINE STATE
Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death

Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
SACO, ME
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
What should Mainers do if your online order never arrives?

We've all been there during the holidays; you order something online and your package never arrives. First, contact the seller. Most businesses will work with you to resolve the problem to keep you as a customer. If you still don't get your order and a charge shows up on your...
MAINE STATE

