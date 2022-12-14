Read full article on original website
Unicycle Adventure: Teen traveling from Maine to Key West
A Maine teen is trekking down the East Coast by unicycle to raise money for a good cause. The East Coast Greenway fosters a safe walking and biking route through 15 states from Maine to Florida. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018.
Road crews ready to roll as snowstorm heads towards Maine
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Road crews across Maine have been gearing up for Friday and Saturday’s storm. Plow drivers say they are ready to tackle what could be the first significant snowfall of the season. Freeport Public Works foreman Bob Bradley says it was good to get a few practice...
Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
Nor'easter creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine, dozens of crashes reported
Maine State Police say troopers have responded to over a dozen crashes on the Maine Turnpike so far on Friday. The crashes and slide-offs are due to snow and black ice. Only minor injuries have been reported. CBS13 spotted a car that had crashed into a guardrail in the Wells...
Man skiing alone on Utah trail injured, partially buried in avalanche, officials say
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams were called to the scene of an avalanche at Neffs Canyon in Utah Wednesday afternoon where a backcountry skier was partially buried, authorities said. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said the 35-year-old man was skiing the Thomas Fork...
Contractors drop off bucket loader of toys for Joy of Sharing
A bucket full of holiday fun. That was the scene outside our studio Thursday morning where the Associated General Contractors of Maine dropped off toys with a bucket loader. After the toys were dropped off, the Salvation Army came by to pick them up and distribute them to families in need.
Maine man helps bring cheer to those in need during the holiday season
PORTLAND (WGME) – Mainer Mark Shapp knows that it’s better to give than to receive. Since 2013, Shapp has been driving a bus for Greater Portland Metro. "Getting to see people every day, helping them get to where they're going and maybe brightening their day in the process," Shapp said.
End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
Here's everything you need to know about the nor'easter impacting Maine Friday & Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A nor'easter is moving into Maine, bringing snow, wind, and messy travel through Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Quieter weather returns for the second half of the weekend and into early next week, with another big winter storm possible just before Christmas. Totals remain tricky at the coast...
Debate over heating aid legislation continues in Augusta, Gov. Mills hopeful
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With colder weather settling in, the debate over how to send relief to Mainers struggling to pay their bills is continuing in Augusta. Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills said she's hopeful a plan can move forward quickly and she's willing to continue working with law makers on both sides to make that happen.
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine Friday into Saturday. Here's what to expect.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A tight snowfall gradient will set up along the coastline, with heavy snow inland on Friday and Saturday. The storm wraps up by Saturday evening with quieter weather early next week. Thursday will be quiet and mainly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s this...
CMP ranks last among large utilities in nationwide customer satisfaction survey
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Central Maine Power is pushing back after a new report ranked the utility last among large utilities in a new nationwide customer satisfaction survey, according to J.D. Power’s 2022 Study of Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction. In pervious years, CMP has ranked at or near the...
Maine hospitals seeing 'cauldron' of respiratory viruses among patients, staff
LEWISTON (WGME) – Some Maine hospitals are seeing what they're calling a "cauldron" of respiratory viruses, not just among patients, but staff as well. MaineHealth says it has a number of employees out right now with COVID, the flu and RSV, the same viruses forcing schools to go remote or cancel classes.
Tracking Santa
CBS13 and Fox23 are tracking Santa. All day on Christmas Eve we’ll follow Santa’s progress from the North Pole to Maine. Watch CBS13 and Fox23 on Christmas Eve. Tracking Santa is sponsored by Frechette Chimney.
Lisbon Falls businesses eligible to apply for money to offset losses from construction
LISBON FALLS (WGME) – Businesses in Lisbon Falls can apply for grant money to make up for lost revenue because of a summer construction project. The town set aside $150,000 last week to fund the program. Businesses need to submit an application with proof of lost revenue because of...
Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death
Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
Gov. Mills reminds Mainers to sign up for affordable health insurance before it's too late
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills is reminding Mainers without health insurance that it's not too late to sign up for an affordable plan, but time is running out. In Augusta Wednesday, the governor announced that this is the last chance for people to enroll in a plan through coverme.gov.
Mail delivery issues continue as millions send out packages, letters for the holidays
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- Millions of packages and letters are going out right now through the U.S. Postal Service, but some are wondering if they will make it in time for the holidays. The holiday rush of mail comes as viewers across the state have been contacting CBS13 about ongoing mail...
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in...
What should Mainers do if your online order never arrives?
We've all been there during the holidays; you order something online and your package never arrives. First, contact the seller. Most businesses will work with you to resolve the problem to keep you as a customer. If you still don't get your order and a charge shows up on your...
