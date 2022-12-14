Read full article on original website
Two NLIs signed Thursday for athletes at Scarborough and Kennebunk
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Scarborough track and cross country star Adam Bendetson will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Maine Orono, signing his NLI Thursday. Bendetson, who owns several school records for track and cross country, plans to double major in math and computer science and said...
Cape skates past Leavitt co-op team to win 3-1 in boys ice hockey
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Perennial power Cape Elizabeth faced off against the Leavitt co-op team at the William Troubh arena Thursday afternoon. There were some big hits early on and shots on target by both teams, but offensive precision and key saves by Cape goalie Nathan Hanisko led the Capers to skate off with a 3-1 win.
After 25 years in Sanford, Bull Moose to relocate to Biddeford
SANFORD (WGME) -- After 25 years of music, movies, and games in Sanford, Bull Moose is relocating to Biddeford. The Sanford location will move into Biddeford Crossing in the storefront previously occupied by Nubble Books in early 2023, according to the company. The Sanford store opened in 1997 in the...
Carnaval Maine moves to heart of Old Port in March 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Organizers of the third edition of Carnaval Maine say the event will be better than ever, with a new location, new dates, and a star-studded lineup of live entertainment and experiences. From March 8 through 12, Carnaval Maine will offer live music, theater, comedy, Bites and Brews,...
Maine cross country skiers hoping for snow at Pineland Farms
Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. Pineland Farms is excited for the incoming storm because unlike the ski spots in the western Maine mountains who can make their own snow, Pineland relies on natural snow. They prep...
Portland superintendent to offer resignation to school board amid payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana will offer his resignation to the Portland Board of Public Education Friday. The board will then take a public vote on whether to accept the resignation. If accepted, Botana would officially resign on January 31 or when the city can find an interim...
Here's everything you need to know about the nor'easter impacting Maine Friday & Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A nor'easter is moving into Maine, bringing snow, wind, and messy travel through Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Quieter weather returns for the second half of the weekend and into early next week, with another big winter storm possible just before Christmas. Totals remain tricky at the coast...
New hotel set to open in summer 2023 in Portland
A new hotel is expected to open in Portland’s West End. Uncommon Hospitality says the Longfellow Hotel will be the first independent, full-service hotel to open in the city in two decades. The five-story hotel will be located at 754 Congress Street and feature 48 rooms. There will also...
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine Friday into Saturday. Here's what to expect.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A tight snowfall gradient will set up along the coastline, with heavy snow inland on Friday and Saturday. The storm wraps up by Saturday evening with quieter weather early next week. Thursday will be quiet and mainly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s this...
Portland school system has 750 logged issues in ongoing payroll debacle
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Further investigation has revealed that the payment problems in Portland’s school system are far more widespread than previously thought. Last week, school board members reached out to staff at each school to find out just how many people have been experiencing payroll issues. The school board...
End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
2 Cumberland schools dealing with flu outbreaks, will remain open
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Two schools in Cumberland will remain open despite outbreaks of the flu. In a letter to parents, MSAD 51 says the outbreaks are affecting students and staff in grades pre-K through eighth grade. Both Mabel I. Wilson and Greely Middle School are considered to be in outbreaks.
Maine boy to spend Christmas Eve fundraising for Harvest Hills Animal Shelter
FRYEBURG (WGME) – A Maine child is making a difference for animals without a home this holiday season. On Christmas Eve, 8-year-old Oliver Blair will spend the night at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg, giving the cats and dogs there some extra attention. Blair's goal is to raise...
Livermore history center hopes to raise $3 million to stay open
LIVERMORE (WGME) – A piece of living history in Livermore could become history if it doesn't get millions of dollars. The people who run the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center say it's at risk of handing it off to someone else, or even closing its doors, if it doesn't somehow get $3 million by the spring.
I-Team helps resolve address mix-up in Old Orchard Beach after Spectrum billing error
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- An unexpected address mix-up for some Spectrum customers in Old Orchard Beach have left them looking for answers since the early summer. Susan Winch, who reached out to the CBS13 I-Team for help this week, said she noticed the change on her Spectrum bill back in June.
Kennebunk Elementary School builds all-inclusive playground
KENNEBUNK (WGME)- Kennebunk Elementary School has built a new playground for all to enjoy. It's a big upgrade from the last one at the elementary school. This one is ADA compliant for kids with different abilities. There are ramps around the entire playground and bright blue and green materials are...
Maine man killed in fiery Otisfield crash
OTISFIELD (WGME) -- A Maine man was killed after his Jeep crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Otisfield Wednesday night, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies says a 43-year-old Otisfield man was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. around 7:50 p.m. when his Jeep Grand...
Man killed by Amtrak Downeaster in New Hampshire
EXETER, NH (WGME) -- Police say a man died after being hit by the Amtrak Downeaster in Exeter, New Hampshire Thursday morning. Police say crews responded to near 152 Front Street for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train around 10:05 a.m.. Upon arrival, first responders...
South Portland leaders discuss zoning laws to make homeless shelter possible
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City leaders met to discuss the ongoing homelessness crisis in South Portland Tuesday night, looking to change zoning rules to potentially open a shelter in the city. South Portland is currently housing hundreds of families in local hotels, and with federal money running out, city leaders...
TSA find homemade weapon, hatchet in bag at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND (WGME) -- TSA officers say they found a homemade "firearm" weapon and a hatchet in a man's carry-on at the Portland Jetport on Wednesday. Portland Police responded and confiscated the items. The TSA says this was the third firearm detection at the Portland Jetport this year. This story will...
